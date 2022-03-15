 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Fran Langdon joins Splendid Collective

By Rob Lock
2 days ago
Splendid Collective has appointed Fran Langdon as creative director. The announcement follows the recent news that Burger King UK has appointed Splendid as its new PR agency, with Fran responsible for leading on creative for the pitch that led to the win.

Fran will lead PR creativity and creative process, expanding agency capabilities and delivering growth through new business. She will also have a remit of developing award-winning creative work for existing Splendid clients.

