Fran Langdon joins Splendid Collective

Splendid Collective has appointed Fran Langdon as creative director. The announcement follows the recent news that Burger King UK has appointed Splendid as its new PR agency, with Fran responsible for leading on creative for the pitch that led to the win.

Fran will lead PR creativity and creative process, expanding agency capabilities and delivering growth through new business. She will also have a remit of developing award-winning creative work for existing Splendid clients.