Promotion for Ben Dalton at Screen Interntional

Screen International
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Screen International has appointed Ben Dalton as Senior Reporter, UK & International to focus on leading Screen International’s news output, covering both the UK and international film industries. Reporting from major international film festivals including Cannes, Venice and Berlin; and covers news from development and production through to release and awards.

Ben previously served as an international reporter on the Media Business Insight magazine.

Ben Dalton Screen International

