Promotion for Ben Dalton at Screen Interntional
Screen International has appointed Ben Dalton as Senior Reporter, UK & International to focus on leading Screen International’s news output, covering both the UK and international film industries. Reporting from major international film festivals including Cannes, Venice and Berlin; and covers news from development and production through to release and awards.
Ben previously served as an international reporter on the Media Business Insight magazine.
Recent news related to Screen International
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ben Dalton
-
Screen International
16 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story