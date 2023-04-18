Role change for Ellen Kinsey at Bauer Media Group
Bauer Media Group has appointed Ellen Kinsey as a senior health and wellness writer to focus on covering a wide range of topics, from women’s lifestyle, home, and food to health and wellness. In particular, one of her main responsibilities will be to head up online publication Spirit & Destiny.
Recent news related to Spirit & Destiny (Online)
Recent news related to Ellen Kinsey
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ellen Kinsey
-
Spirit & Destiny (Online)
2 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story