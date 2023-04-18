 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Ellen Kinsey at Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
Bauer Media Group has appointed Ellen Kinsey as a senior health and wellness writer to focus on covering a wide range of topics, from women’s lifestyle, home, and food to health and wellness. In particular, one of her main responsibilities will be to head up online publication Spirit & Destiny.

 

 

