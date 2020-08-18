Trio of staff hires for Evergreen

Creative SEO agency Evergreen has bolstered its team with three staff appointments with Holly Barry, Fran Griffin and Gabrielle Sarpong joining the now 11-strong team.

Holly joined Evergreen remotely during lockdown as senior digital PR strategist. She now heads up Evergreen’s digital PR team, working with the agency’s PPC and SEO senior strategists.

Fran brings to the team more than eight years’ experience in getting clients coverage in national, regional and trade media publications, and has joined as senior digital PR & marketing strategist.

Gabrielle relocated from London to Oxfordshire to join Evergreen as digital PR strategist, and has experience in landing links for clients in the consumer lifestyle space.