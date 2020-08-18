 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Trio of staff hires for Evergreen

By Rob Lock
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Evergreen Digital PR team

Creative SEO agency Evergreen has bolstered its team with three staff appointments with Holly Barry, Fran Griffin and Gabrielle Sarpong joining the now 11-strong team.

Holly joined Evergreen remotely during lockdown as senior digital PR strategist. She now heads up Evergreen’s digital PR team, working with the agency’s PPC and SEO senior strategists.

Fran brings to the team more than eight years’ experience in getting clients coverage in national, regional and trade media publications, and has joined as senior digital PR & marketing strategist.

Gabrielle relocated from London to Oxfordshire to join Evergreen as digital PR strategist, and has experience in landing links for clients in the consumer lifestyle space.

