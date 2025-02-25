AI experts available to provide comment to journalists

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a constant for the news cycle over the last couple of years as it begins to impact all sectors of society and work.

We’ve put together a list of AI experts who can provide comment on topics such as next-gen computing innovation, automated reasoning, and AI ethics and regulations. If you want to get in touch with anyone listed below, send a request via the Journalist Enquiry Service using our simple and speedy form.

Martin Taylor, co-founder and deputy CEO of Content Guru

Expertise: Martin’s responsibilities at Content Guru include product innovation, strategic market development, and the business’s fast-growing healthcare and public sector practice. A pioneer in cloud communications and real-time billing, Martin has been active in growing his business group around the world, since setting up its first company in the UK at the age of 22. An elected council member of the Confederation of British Industry, Martin is a regular guest lecturer on strategy and entrepreneurship at the business school of King’s College London, his alma mater.

Speak to Martin about: Upcoming and current AI regulations, the UK’s stance on AI (especially from the perspective of a UK business leader, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and related sectors, and benefits of AI in business, including productivity gains (especially in the CX sector). Plus AI implementation within the following sectors: healthcare, public sector, emergency services (critical communications), insurance, and financial services.

What big developments is Martin expecting in AI for 2025? ‘2025 looks like being a year of setbacks for generative AI and its hopes of world domination. Many organisations are finding that realising efficiency gains from AI is a more complex business than initially expected and early AI adopters are beginning to see their initial excitement (and funding) dry up, with businesses reporting performance issues and lower-than-expected ROI.

‘The notable exception will be in Customer Experience (CX). We’ll see AI shift from high-risk experiment or IT hobby project to an essential tool that helps businesses deliver more personalised, more efficient customer interactions at scale.’

Manon Dave, AI futurist

Expertise: Manon is an award-winning AI futurist, creating transformative global AI experiences across multiple industries. With a track record of innovative projects and a dedication to collaboration, Manon is transforming complex challenges into opportunities, paving the way for smarter, more connected communities. His recent innovation Sound Drive redefines driving as an AI-powered real-time musical performance, merging cutting-edge technology with cultural relevance. He is also revolutionising the digital economy with Akuna Wallet, a blockchain-powered digital wallet. Manon’s commitment to inclusivity and efficiency is embodied in Talking Scripts, a groundbreaking app transforming how creatives engage with scripts.

Speak to Manon about: AI’s impact across industries (AI and creativity/AI-driven music personalisation), AI and inclusivity, privacy and security of AI technologies, and personalised AI/AI companions.

What big developments is Manon expecting in AI for 2025? ‘I anticipate personal AI companions to become a common feature of our daily lives. In 2025, the convergence of advanced AI technologies will redefine personalisation, delivering tailored assistance that aligns with individual needs and lifestyles. Far beyond generic AI systems, these companions will become deeply ingrained in our routines, mastering tasks like work management, health monitoring, and home automation.

‘Privacy will emerge as a defining feature, with many systems adopting private cloud architectures to give users unparalleled control over their data. This evolution will sharply distinguish these secure, user-centric solutions from centralised corporate AI systems, signalling a paradigm shift in the AI landscape.’

Derren Nisbet, CEO of Virtuoso QA

Expertise: Derren’s goal is to encourage companies to adopt disruptive technologies that will drive significant return of investment. Derren has first-hand experience in watching AI become more impactful than any technology preceding it. Prior to Virtuoso QA, Derren has spent the past 30 years working in technology sales for the likes of PTC, BEA Systems, and Ceridian before moving into leadership roles at Oracle, Unit4, and OpenText. Derren is a keen advocate of diversity of teams with a particular emphasis on neurodiversity, stoic philosophy, and the cultural differences of geographically dispersed teams.

Speak to Derren about: Sensitive integration of AI into the workplace, AI in testing, and the evolution of technology from monolithic applications through suites to the rise of middleware and best of breed into SaaS and now to AI.

What big developments is Derren expecting in AI for 2025? ‘In 2025, people need to be honest with themselves and understand that AI is going to change everything from an employment point-of-view. We can sugarcoat it and say people will just take different roles, but we need to face the fact that in the industry in which we work, AI will impact employment.

‘Google also faces a problem – people will start using ChatGPT to look for what they would have previously used Google for. A big part of Google’s business is paid search which is predicted to slow and some say they will fall below 50% market share. That will continue to drop, I suspect. Google Cloud is far behind AWS and Azure’.

Ion Hauer, principal at APEX Ventures

Expertise: Ion invests venture capital in European early-stage deep tech startups working on advanced computing (quantum, semiconductors, photonics, AI). He brings over 14 years of experience at the intersection of technological breakthroughs and financial capital.

He has a PhD in quantum physics from Heidelberg University and previously held positions as chief operating officer at GlassDollar, VP of corporate venturing at Bosch, and management consultant at Oliver Wyman, while actively angel investing and mentoring startups for many years.

Speak to Ioan about: Next-gen computing innovation, novel AI, semiconductors, photonics, quantum, scientists in VC and the role of AI in innovation in various tech spaces.

What big developments is Ion expecting in AI for 2025? ‘Massive shifts are reshaping the AI landscape in 2025. From ever-evolving algorithms enabling neural networks to combine learning and reasoning capabilities to trillion-parameter models becoming a reality, newer AI models are pushing boundaries in various sectors including quantum, machine learning, computing and more.

‘Small language models will become more popular due to their efficiency and lower resource needs. We will see the broad emergence of AI agents as well as hyper-personalised offerings. Edge computing will allow AI to process data on devices, making everything faster and more efficient. Ultimately, humans will be seen as essential in improving and extending AI to create a competitive advantage.’

Peter van der Putten, director of Pega AI Lab and Assistant Professor at Leiden University

Expertise: Peter focuses on business and product innovation through trustworthy AI. He also occasionally and informally advises start-ups. From a science and arts perspective, he researches artificial X – from artificial intelligence to anything that makes us human, and likes to speculate on the future relationship between humans, nature, and technology.

Through his expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Peter helps leading brands to become more ‘human’ by transforming into customer centric organisations. In addition to his role at Pegasystems, Peter is an assistant professor and creative researcher at the Leiden Institute of Advanced Computer Science (LIACS), Leiden University, The Netherlands.

Speak to Peter about: AI and Gen AI, automated reasoning, AI safety, ethics and regulations, RAG, legislation, Copilot, language models, GPT, data and development.

What big developments is Peter expecting in AI for 2025? ‘Whoever thought that the development of new generative models and services would slow down in 2024 was wrong. New models are still popping up every week, from OpenAI GPT-4o and OpenAI o1 to Google Gemini 1.5 and a swath of open-source models and this will be no different in 2025.

‘This increased competition means that there are many contenders for the number one position in terms of quality, so in future model providers will have to differentiate on other factors such as cost, latency, open-source availability, and capabilities such as multi-modality’.

Berend Booms, head of enterprise asset management insights at IFS Ultimo

Expertise: Berend leads the global thought leadership and content programs and is a regular host and speaker at international events. Booms was previously the distribution change manager, business analyst and run-the-business training lead at Cisco Systems, where he provided training support to some of Cisco’s biggest distribution partners. There, Booms was recognised as a distribution subject matter expert by various global and regional forums. Also a former account manager at Ingram Micro, he is a graduate from the University of Oxford, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne and Leiden University.

Speak to Berend about: The use of AI in industrial organisations such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare to manage the maintenance of physical assets. Plus, he can talk through real-world examples of AI addressing issues such as the skills shortage and productivity in industrial settings.

What big developments is Berend expecting in AI for 2025? ‘Successful implementation of AI is helping logistics companies cut costs by 15 percent, improving inventory management and increasing service level agreements being met. For example, AI-driven predictive modelling and real-time monitoring can improve the precision of demand forecasting by up to 30%, automatically adjust inventory levels based on real-time data, boost inventory accuracy, automate inventory tracking, determine asset position, optimise routes, and reduce human error.

‘Making sense of and operationalising sensory data will help shape the manufacturing sector to predict and project asset failure, allowing businesses to take measures to prevent this from happening, while increasing energy efficiency.’

Adam Pettman, head of AI and innovation at 2i

Expertise: Adam is a technology leader driving AI-powered transformation in enterprise-scale engineering. As head of AI & innovation at 2i, he has been pivotal in integrating AI and machine learning into quality engineering, delivering tangible business value. Founding both the Engineering and AI & Innovation departments at 2i, Adam has built high-performing teams from the ground up—scaling from zero to 100 in under three years. Adam continues to push the boundaries of AI adoption, ensuring organisations can harness cutting-edge technology with confidence, control, and a clear competitive edge.



Speak to Adam about: AI in quality engineering and testing capabilities, AI regulations, and innovation in AI.

What big developments is Adam expecting in AI for 2025? ‘The real opportunity for AI lies in developing solutions that transcend national boundaries. Take the global skills crisis – by creating AI-driven solutions for our academic and professional training systems, we can develop models that could be adapted worldwide. This isn’t about competing with American infrastructure or Chinese manufacturing; it’s about creating the frameworks and methodologies that make AI truly useful.’

Dane Sherrets, staff innovation architect at HackerOne

Expertise: Dane applies his vast experience from bug bounty hunting to help organisations manage AI-focused bug bounty engagements. Dedicated to the safety and security of disruptive technologies, Dane guides customers through enhancing their security practices across various industries. His role at HackerOne involves strategic oversight and the practical application of security solutions, ensuring the robust and safe deployment of emerging technologies.

Speak to Dane about: The role of AI in cybersecurity, vulnerabilities, and opportunities in ChatGPT and AI Chatbots, and how to spot deepfakes. Dane can also offer demos on how easy it is to create a voice clone.

What big developments is Dane expecting in AI for 2025? ‘I expect we’ll see greater industry adoption of AI security and safety standards, with a focus on benchmarks that improve AI transparency. One emerging example of this is an increased focus on AI model cards. Model cards, much like nutrition labels on packaged goods, provide a summary to inform potential users about how the models are intended to be used, details on performance evaluation procedures, metadata about the datasets behind the model, and more.

‘I’m also confident we will see more organisations become concerned with responsible AI adoption and use adversarial testing methods, like AI red teaming, to identify safety and security challenges in GenAI.’

David Colwell, VP of AI & ML at Tricentis

Expertise: David built Tricentis’ AI team from the ground up and has over a decade of deep experience in developing, testing, and deploying AI, Machine Learning and neural networks to production. He is the co-inventor of the Vision AI product, an AI-based test automation feature in Tricentis’ flagship intelligent test automation product, Tosca, for which he received a patent from the USPTO for a new method for single pass optical character recognition, with the aim of accelerating and enabling faster AI text recognition.

Speak to David about: DeepSeek and its game-changing impact on the open source community, how industry/government can best regulate AI to unlock innovation without kneecapping the technology or impeding market competition, and the importance of benchmarking and exploratory testing in generative AI to ensure AI reliability.

What big developments is David expecting in AI for 2025? ‘In 2025, I see reasoning models as the next phase of AI development, accelerating faster than we had thought possible. AI that can think is here, and the types of tasks it can do are fairly unbounded.’

On the Journalist Enquiry Service, you can reach thousands of expert sources in all sectors – this is just a snapshot of the calibre of experts ready to talk about AI or their specific areas of expertise that you can connect with.

If you want to interview one of these individuals specifically, drop a line to ResponseSource Community Manager Andrew Strutt at andrew.strutt@responsesource.com and we’ll connect you. Otherwise, head to responsesource.com/send to reach these and many more people who can help you with your story.