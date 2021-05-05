April 2021 statistics and surveys from press releases on ResponseSource

Our selection of stats and survey results sent out via the ResponseSource Press Release Wire highlight April’s preoccupations with life and work post-pandemic as social distancing rules relax.

Will our budgets be able to withstand upcoming plans with friends? Is social media to be trusted? Should you call your family for a catch up as soon as possible (yes)? Read on for the numbers…

Anti-social behaviour

Are you feeling anxious about getting back outside to socialise with friends? According to a recent KIS Finance survey, almost 40% of people are concerned about pressure to socialise post-lockdown due to money issues. Those in the 18-24 age bracket are most concerned about the social pressures, with those 65+ feeling least worried about it. Reasons for worry include rising rent and utility bills, salary cuts, increases in the cost of living and loan and credit card debt. Read more here.

Social media isn’t trusted by parents

A poll on cyber parenting by Menlo Security shows that social media is the least trusted platform for children and that meeting strangers is the most concerning for them. 72% of people who responded to the survey believe that parents should be responsible for their child’s security online, yet 63% haven’t put restrictions on their children’s internet usage. 31% believe technology is most effective for keeping children safe online. Other platforms considered safer by parents? Gaming sites, video sharing websites and streaming services. Read more here.

Call your grandparents

When social media and streaming doesn’t cut it, talking to your grandparents will, according to a majority of Brits. New research from non-profit life story organisation Augr has found that most of us wish we’d known more about our grandparents before they passed on. A third of us are unable to remember what they did for a living, and only two in 10 people know how their grandparents originally met. 66% of those involved in the study admitted they would like to know more about their family history and wish they’d kept a diary for future generations. Read more here.

NHS under pressure

In unsurprising news, COVID-19 made 2020 one of the most challenging years in memory for many NHS workers. According to NHS staff survey results, 44% of felt unwell due to workplace stress, and 12.4% reported that they had experienced bullying and harassment from their managers, with 18.7% having experienced bullying from colleagues. A new ebook from The TCM Group, ‘Redefining Resolution in Healthcare Organisation’, hopes to help resolve some of the tensions in the workforce. Read more here.

And now for something positive…

A survey from the Enterprise Research Centre has found some good among the bad when it comes to working through the pandemic. A fifth among the 1,000 respondents polled across the UK saw some positive impacts of the pandemic, with 17% citing ‘the greater embrace of digital technology’ as a plus. Shifting business priorities were also found to be looked on positively, with 72% highlighting company focuses on ‘new processes’, 65% on ‘digital technologies’ and 55% and 53% on ‘new products and services’, respectively. What this means for Calabrio’s Ross Daniels – it’s time to start planning your pandemic escape route and get ready for recovery. Read more here.

We provide these as a jumping-off point for your own research and you should perform your own checks on any of these stories – a few tips in this post. If you’d like to source experts, further information or case studies for any of these topics or something else you’re working on, head to the (free) Journalist Enquiry Service to save hours of research and expand your network of sources.