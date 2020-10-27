Associations and guilds supporting medical, health and science journalists

Translating and clarifying complicated and potentially confusing medical jargon for readers without backgrounds in medicine requires the expertise of medical, health and science writers and editors… who are now also facing the added pressures of reporting on a global pandemic to an often panicked public.

Below are associations and guilds providing opportunities for professionals in the sector to connect with those working through the same challenges and access resources and support.

Medical Journalists’ Association

Welcomes: UK health and medical journalists.

When it was founded: Ye Old Cheshire Cheese on Fleet Street is where the first meeting of the MJA was held, on 1 February 1967.

What are the benefits of joining: Networking opportunities (the association currently represents more than 400 health and medical journalists across the UK), access to resources and job opportunities, as well as training and career development. Once a member, you can also enter the MJA Awards for free.

Website: mjauk.org

Guild of Health Writers

Welcomes: Health journalists and writers.

When it was founded: In 1994, to promote ‘high professional standards and provide good quality, accurate health information to the public’.

What are the benefits of joining: As well as access to information, contacts and networking as well as its detailed membership directory, there’s the guild’s free bimonthly newsletter with resources and topical debate, discounts on seminars and workshops, links with other organisations and job opportunities.

Website: healthwriters.com

Association of British Science Writers

Welcomes: UK media professionals covering science, medicine, environment, mathematics, engineering and technology.

When it was founded: The ABSW has provided science journalists with networking, training and professional development opportunities since 1947.

What are the benefits of joining: Its programme of events brings members together for debate and learning, including fortnightly webinars and discussion groups. There are also annual awards, and the association supports press and academic freedom for science journalists.

Website: absw.org.uk

If there are associations, unions, or support groups you’ve found particularly useful during your career in the media that we can highlight, please do get in touch and let us know.

Send a request for what you need to finish features, review round-ups and more with the Journalist Enquiry Service, a complimentary resource for UK media professionals: try it here.