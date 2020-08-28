Associations, resources and groups supporting the freelance journalist community

While it’s perhaps never been a more lonely and uncertain time to work as a freelance journalist, social media groups, websites with useful resources and online communities are available for connecting with fellow freelancers dealing with the same challenges.

Here are a few resources and community groups worth checking out and joining if you’re freelancing through lockdown and looking for support, advice or a good place to vent.

The Freelance Sessions

Welcomes: Both aspiring writers and already established journalists.

When it was founded: Journalist Jessica Hope Evans founded the service in January 2019.

What are the benefits of joining: ‘Stripped back and uncomplicated journalism sessions’ to help writers get their work published – bookable power hours, multi-session masterclasses, pitch polishing and tips for experienced freelance journalists looking for more commissions for their content.

Website: instagram.com/thefreelancesessions

The Professional Freelancer

Welcomes: ‘Anyone who wants to be happy and successful working for themselves’.

When it was founded: Anna Codrea-Rado started the newsletter and community when going freelance in 2017.

What are the benefits of joining: Subscribing gets you the weekly email featuring advice, carefully-curated links and calls for pitches, as well as work opportunities, in-depth guides, invites to the virtual events, regular AMAs with Anna and access to the Slack group and member directory.

Website: theprofessionalfreelancer.substack.com

Freelance Feels

Welcomes: ‘Humans who work for themselves’.

When it was founded: Jenny Stallard started Freelance Feels in 2019 after facing some of her own mental health challenges as a freelancer.

What are the benefits of joining: Sharing freelance feels with others who’ll understand and will be feeling the same – as Jenny puts it ‘talking to other freelancers about the reality of this life and best of all, how we navigate it and keep our mental health above water. And, when we can’t, how we cope. Or try to!’

Website: freelancefeels.com

Freelancing for Journalists

Welcomes: Current and aspiring freelance journalists.

When it was founded: Dr Lily Canter and Emma Wilkinson have been ‘lifting the lid on freelance life’ since the launch of the Freelancing for Journalists podcast in March of this year. The team started delivering training in July, and their Freelancing for Journalists book was also published in the same month.

What are the benefits: The podcast provides advice on common challenges like ‘pitching and providing the goods’ and ‘finances and getting paid’ and you can join in on community discussion over on the Facebook group and on Twitter.

Website: freelancingforjournalists.com

Society of Freelance Journalists

Welcomes: ‘Freelance journalists working through the coronavirus pandemic’ across the globe.

When it was founded: March 2020 by freelance journalists Laura Oliver, Abigail Edge, John Crowley and Caroline Harrap, first as a weekly video chat, and now a Slack channel.

What are the benefits of joining: Mutual support, a dedicated place for discussion, as well as venting and sharing.

Website: freelancesoc.org

The Freelance Lifestyle

Welcomes: Those living ‘the freelance life’.

When it was founded: Emma Cossey launched the blog in 2011 to provide fellow freelancers with ‘down-to-earth support and practical advice’.

What are the benefits of joining: As well as the community provided on the blog, freelancers can join the Facebook group and listen in to The Freelance Lifestyle podcast for more tips on ‘living a great freelance life’.

Website: freelancelifestyle.co.uk

Freelance Writing Jobs

Welcomes: Freelancers looking for new commissions.

When it was founded: 2018 – read our interview with founder Sian Meades-Williams on her career and her book The Pyjama Myth: The Freelance Writer’s Survival Guide.

What are the benefits of joining: This weekly media industry newsletter rounds up the latest freelance jobs from magazine editors, brands, publishing companies and more. Jobs that can be done remotely (particularly important now) or in hours that fit around the school day are prioritised.

Website: mailchi.mp/69d207801f23/freelancewritingjobs

No. 1 Freelance Media Women

Welcomes: Freelancers working across the media – designers, photographers, copywriters as well as PRs. Staffers with work to offer are also welcome.

When it was founded: This Facebook group was created in September 2008 as ‘a place for female freelance journalists to help each other and offer support’.

What are the benefits of joining: Along with the opportunity to connect with a supportive community, each Friday at 11am there is a pitching hour and a PR Hour at 11am on Mondays.

Website: facebook.com/groups/No1FreelanceMediaWomen

Leapers.co

Welcomes: Freelancers and the self-employed.

When it was founded: Established over two years ago, the community has 1,600 members across 22 time zones.

What are the benefits of joining: Its regular articles on the modern world of work, freelancing and mental health, and conversations without the need for watercooler hangouts. Join the #askanything Slack channel, #brainfood for inspiration or #littlewins for celebrating, and download the ebook for techniques on how to look after yourself while working for yourself.

Website: leapers.co

The Dots

Welcomes: ‘No-collar professionals, including creators, entrepreneurs, freelancers and teams’.

When it was founded: 2013, by Pip Jamieson.

What are the benefits of joining: Free profiles for posting your work, crediting teammates, finding inspiration, as well as its jobs board. The Dots also seeks to use its platform to spotlight groups underrepresented in the media industry.

Website: the-dots.com

If there are associations, unions, or support groups you’ve found particularly useful during your career in the media that we can highlight, please do get in touch and let us know.

