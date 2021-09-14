August 2021 statistics from press releases on ResponseSource

From looking at the data being sent via the ResponseSource Press Release Wire, the last 18 months have got us all thinking more about the future and what’s really important. And what’s really important right now, according to the numbers gathered below, are financial nest eggs, preparing for winter, sprucing up your image, getting strong, and ensuring your workforce supports your family and your love of dogs.

If you’re planning future features related to any of these subjects, here are some relevant statistics…

Future planning

Growing old is a worthwhile aim, but it’s an expensive endeavour… and something 80% of Brits won’t be able to afford, according to research conducted by Saffron Building Society. That scary stats comes from a survey of 2,000 people across a variety of age groups aimed at getting an idea of financial wellbeing and later life planning. Things could be better – only 1 in 5 of us are confident we have enough in our pockets/bank account to survive in retirement, with the same number admitting to having no financial plans. Sounds like it’s time to get planning and saving… Read more here.

And while you’re planning for retirement, put some time aside to plan for the winter, especially if you work in healthcare – 63.2% of healthcare professionals feel ‘unprepared’ for the winter season, says Perfect Ward. The Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) research from the improvement and safety solutions provider polled healthcare and policy-making experts. When it comes to auditing, one-third of those polled still rely on ‘pen, paper and spreadsheets’ and almost half (44.8%) believe their current IPC audits won’t be effective to prevent infections. Read more here.

Getting through times of crisis is a skill businesses across the world have had to quickly learn over the last few years – luckily, new research from Nyenrode Business University has some extra advice for those companies battling through the pandemic. Research into Western European organisations found that it’s better to focus on image instead of lowering prices during times of crisis. ‘The most successful companies employ marketing strategies in which image predominates. In addition, we found that losing companies significantly competed on low price more often,’ says Professor of Marketing Henry Robben. Read more here.

Parenthood

A recent survey by Ubermummies has found that lockdown may mean a super-strong new breed of mums are on the rise… 89% of mums surveyed said that exercising online during lockdown has made them more consistent in their approach to exercise. A further 93.66% said that working out with a live trainer online is what has kept them accountable and made them stronger. And with the strength has come increased happiness – 86% said that regular online exercise has made them happier, too. Read more here.

Just one of the long-term negatives of the pandemic for mothers in the UK is its impact on the world of work – nearly a quarter of working mothers (24%) say they are less likely to seek a promotion as a result of COVID-19. The survey from workingmums.co.uk also found that only 24% believe their mental health hasn’t deteriorated during the pandemic, with 61% saying the pressures of homeschooling and childcare had a big impact on their mental wellbeing. Other worries mentioned by poll participants were financial (27%), job insecurity (25%) and related to the wellbeing and security of their children (30%). Read more here.

Pet-parenthood

While the pandemic caused depression in some pets who weren’t used to their people being at home all day, and separation anxiety in others, it’s also had a big impact on the human side of the pet-person relationship. Findings from a poll led by Be Right Back author Julie Naismith has found that 85% of pet owners would consider taking time off sick to look after their furry friends. Almost three quarters are worried about how returning to work will affect their pet, and 54% would even consider quitting their current job if their employers won’t let them bring their dog into the office. Read more here.

We provide these as a jumping-off point for your own research and you should perform your own checks on any of these stories – a few tips in this post. If you’d like to source experts, further information or case studies for any of these topics or something else you’re working on, head to the (free) Journalist Enquiry Service to save hours of research and expand your network of sources.