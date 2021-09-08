Christmas in September: it’s festive feature planning time
Christmas talk already? Yeah, sorry. If you’re tasked with Christmas product round-ups, reviews, real life features or celebration ideas, you’ve probably already started your planning, resource gathering and writing. However, if you’re stuck, the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service is here to help cut down on the first two parts of that equation.
Last month, the helpful elves/media researchers on the Journalist Enquiry Service team had received around 150 requests with a mention of the word ‘Christmas’. Most focused on ‘gift guides’, some were looking for real life feel-good (and some feel-bad) Christmassy stories and case studies, and a few were asking for info on advent calendars, food and drink, and competition prizes.
It’s not too late, or too early, to get cracking on your own festive features – but before diving in and sending your own request out to UK PRs, check out the themes and topics we’ve been seeing so far from journalists working across national press, broadcast, trade and consumer magazines…
For putting under the tree
- Gifts you can find in garden centres – ornaments, crystals, candle, plant pots
- Prezzies for your pets
- Eco- and vegan-friendly beauty, food and drink
- Books of all genres
- Sustainable or handmade decorations, tableware and craft kits
- Geek-worthy gamer and streamer tech
- Educational stocking stuffers for children
- Slick skateboards for review
For getting in the Christmas mood
- Juicy Christmas-related stories involving relationship woes, quirky health anecdotes and love rats
- Food, sock, pet, beauty, alcohol and, of course, chocolate advent calendars
- Santa grottos worth a visit this year
- Chutney recipes to pair with wine
- Ethical and sustainable or personalised loungewear for Christmas chill time
- Festively-filled sandwiches for review
Spokespeople and experts
- Commentary on the pet gifting industry
- Interviews with women who’ll be working over Christmas
- Business details and stories from black-owned hamper brands
- Uplifting stories from women who’ve experienced something inspiring over the course of the pandemic and would like to share
- Real-life Christmas community stories
- Advice for how to bring Christmas cheer back to events after the UK’s lockdowns
- How to stay calm when things get stressful with the family
- Comment on how the HGV driver shortage and shipping costs could impact Christmas shopping options this year
Ready to send your own request out to UK PRs with info, review products and spokespeople perfect for your particular niche? Use the Journalist Enquiry Service to get what you need straight to the right inboxes – no sleigh or reindeer required.
Want to know how to get the most out of the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service? Here’s some tips on optimising your requests and advice on saving time to receive relevant contributions.