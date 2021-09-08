Christmas in September: it’s festive feature planning time

Christmas talk already? Yeah, sorry. If you’re tasked with Christmas product round-ups, reviews, real life features or celebration ideas, you’ve probably already started your planning, resource gathering and writing. However, if you’re stuck, the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service is here to help cut down on the first two parts of that equation.

Last month, the helpful elves/media researchers on the Journalist Enquiry Service team had received around 150 requests with a mention of the word ‘Christmas’. Most focused on ‘gift guides’, some were looking for real life feel-good (and some feel-bad) Christmassy stories and case studies, and a few were asking for info on advent calendars, food and drink, and competition prizes.

It’s not too late, or too early, to get cracking on your own festive features – but before diving in and sending your own request out to UK PRs, check out the themes and topics we’ve been seeing so far from journalists working across national press, broadcast, trade and consumer magazines…

For putting under the tree

Gifts you can find in garden centres – ornaments, crystals, candle, plant pots

Prezzies for your pets

Eco- and vegan-friendly beauty, food and drink

Books of all genres

Sustainable or handmade decorations, tableware and craft kits

Geek-worthy gamer and streamer tech

Educational stocking stuffers for children

Slick skateboards for review

For getting in the Christmas mood

Juicy Christmas-related stories involving relationship woes, quirky health anecdotes and love rats

Food, sock, pet, beauty, alcohol and, of course, chocolate advent calendars

Santa grottos worth a visit this year

Chutney recipes to pair with wine

Ethical and sustainable or personalised loungewear for Christmas chill time

Festively-filled sandwiches for review

Spokespeople and experts

Commentary on the pet gifting industry

Interviews with women who’ll be working over Christmas

Business details and stories from black-owned hamper brands

Uplifting stories from women who’ve experienced something inspiring over the course of the pandemic and would like to share

Real-life Christmas community stories

Advice for how to bring Christmas cheer back to events after the UK’s lockdowns

How to stay calm when things get stressful with the family

Comment on how the HGV driver shortage and shipping costs could impact Christmas shopping options this year

Ready to send your own request out to UK PRs with info, review products and spokespeople perfect for your particular niche? Use the Journalist Enquiry Service to get what you need straight to the right inboxes – no sleigh or reindeer required.

Want to know how to get the most out of the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service? Here’s some tips on optimising your requests and advice on saving time to receive relevant contributions.