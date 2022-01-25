Dating experts for your Valentine’s Day features

If all the pink, red and fluffy harbingers of Valentine’s Day are filling you with dread because you still haven’t finished your romance-related features in time for 14 February, fear not. While we can’t blip the holiday out of existence, or get you a date for the big day (if you even want one), we can help you find experts for comment on dating dos and don’ts.

Here are some aficionados in the art of dating that you can get in touch with via the Journalist Enquiry Service right now…

For the over-50s

Kate Taylor, sex writer and online dating expert, Ourtime

Expertise: You might recognise Kate, who is well-known for her writings on sex and dating online – having written five books on relationships, Kate is also a regular contributor to newspapers and magazines including The Sun, The Telegraph and Readers Digest. The resident dating expert for Ourtime, a dating service dedicated to helping singles over 50 find a match, Kate can offer practical advice for those in that age bracket searching for love.

Why Kate knows what she’s talking about: Kate met her own husband through a dating app, too.

For advice on intimacy

Katie Lasson, clinical sexologist and sex, intimacy and relationship advisor

Expertise: Katie believes that ‘pleasure is your birthright’ and helps clients to embrace their erotic potential and create the intimacy they truly desire in their life and relationships. In her own words: ‘I am an all-around sex-geek and proudly sex-positive’. She holds a Master’s Degree in Gender, Sexuality and Society from Birkbeck University and is available for comment on dating, relationships and sex.

Katie’s favourite Valentine’s Day memory: The year her partner created a treasure hunt around their home. ‘They were away for Valentine’s Day working so created the hunt before they left and hid the clues around the house. The funny thing is I cannot remember what the gift was, it was the time and effort that they put into creating the treasure hunt that meant the most to me. I’ll never forget it and I still have the clues to this day’.

For finding real-life connection

Ipek Kucuk, dating expert at happn

Expertise: Ipek is an in-house expert at international dating app happn, analysing how singles behave across different countries, their expectations, and how dating apps are incorporated into their dating lives. She can share insights and predictions about real-life connection and genuine love stories as well as the importance of dating apps and new and upcoming trends across the dating landscape.

Why Ipek loves the season: Ipek’s best friend was born on Valentine’s Day – ‘Since I have known her, I always have spent Valentine’s Day with her. It’s sometimes challenging to find a restaurant if we want to have a dinner party, but I can promise you: I have never felt lonely during this day, thanks to her!’

For celebrity angles

James Thomas, relationship and sex expert at Condoms.uk

Expertise: With a solid understanding on all angles of dating and sex, including new trends and celebrity news angles, James’ expertise has previously featured in the likes of Metro, The Sun, LadBible and Tyla to name a few. He is available to comment on requests with a tight deadline.

James ideal Valentine’s Day: ‘A night spent glamping! Yes, it might be a bit chilly at this time of year, but that makes snuggles even better. I think it’s important to spend quality time together away from the hustle and bustle of our normal routines – and enjoy some peace and quiet in a natural setting’.

For going beyond the physical

Vihan Patel, dating expert and co-founder of POM

Expertise: With POM, Vihan hopes to ‘combat swiping fatigue and help singletons make meaningful connections, in a dating scene that prioritises aesthetics’. He is available for comment on subjects including love languages, how to bag a date, how to make your online dating profile shine, how to know if your partner wants to go long term, how to navigate a conversation about sex, how to ‘navigate monster-in-laws’, and much more.

Interesting fact about Vihan: The POM app Vihan co-founded uses music tastes to match compatible singletons. So, if you’ve ever wondered if you’ll find a fellow Sinitta fan out there to create a lasting relationship with, now is your time…

