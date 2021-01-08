December 2020 statistics and surveys from press releases on ResponsesSource

New year, new lockdown and, here, some new(ish) data for those whose New Year’s resolution is ‘finding more statistics, surveys and data to pack my features with in 2021’.

December’s selection of stats sent out via the Press Release Service focused on optimism, climate change, fast fashion and online shopping – check out what the stats have to say if you’re starting off with some of these subjects in 2021…

Slashed prices = yes please. Online security = doesn’t matter so much

Prices, speed/cost of deliveries and being able to find the right products came out on top of concerns for shoppers over security of their personal data, according to PCI Pal’s survey of 2,000 online shoppers in the UK. 40% of those aged 45-54 years old ranked price as the most important of their priorities, with 28% of respondents aged 65 and over agreeing. Just 6% of those aged 35-44 and 8% of those aged 18-34 ranked online security – ranked fifth in importance, overall – as their top priority. If the price is right… Read more

Some positivity for 2021 (it’s possible)

Feeling positive about 2021? B2B tech marketers sure do, says FINITE’s survey of over 1,000 of them across the world. Makes sense – 75% of B2B tech companies met or outperformed their targets during the difficulties of 2020. In 2021, 34% will be increasing their marketing budgets and 50% will be keeping them at the same level. Does this mean 2021 will likely be less economically scary? Let’s hope these marketeers are onto something. Read more

Live fast, buy slow

The kids are alright when it comes to attitudes to climate change, with 77% of young women and 85% of men most likely to give up ‘cheap, fast fashion’ to help the environment, according to data from Mooncup’s survey of 18-year-olds in the UK. In the look into young people’s attitudes to their own health (both physical and mental), half of those surveyed also said they would be willing to give up meat and go vegan and 84% believe that the UK Government isn’t doing enough to stop climate change. Read more.

Worries are high for the highstreet

Already at risk of getting quieter following the closures of Debenhams and Bonmarche, Lockdown 3 isn’t going to help the health of the highstreet. KIS Finance’s survey of 1,000 UK consumers found that 61% of us are worried about a complete disappearance of the highstreet within the next ten years, with fashion, food and drink and budget brands likely to face the biggest hits. For more, including data on how each lockdown has impacted the number of people turning to online shopping, read more here.

Is AI a-okay for online shoppers?

As we hit prime time for returning items purchased online during the Boxing Day/New Year sales, it’s also time to deal with live or AI chat to organise refunds and replacements. 75% of us prefer live chat over any other channel, says research from Techjury cited by EBI.AI’s Abbie Heslop in her consideration of finding the right balance for AI. Can AI enhance human experience? Or, at the very least, help with arranging a parcel pick-up? Read more for thoughts from an expert.

