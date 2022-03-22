Earth Day experts available for comment

Earth Day falls on 22 April and will continue the global conversation on climate change that was made louder by COP26 last year and the shift in international attitudes sparked by the pandemic.

Organic food

Tim Mead, owner of family farm food producer Yeo Valley Organic

Expertise: Tim is an advocate for the benefits of regenerative organic agriculture and firmly believes that organically produced food can reverse the effects of climate change – Yeo Valley Organic is investing £2 million to work with expert partners in practical field trials to measure soil carbon stocks at of all its 100+ supply organic dairy farms.

Stories Tim hopes will be covered this year: The future and benefits of regenerative farming in the UK.

Home emission reduction

Martyn Bridges, director of technical services at energy company Worcester Bosch

Expertise: Martyn is well-placed to speak about how domestic and industrial heating impacts the environment; the steps the Government is taking to alleviate this impact in order to achieve Net Zero 2050 and what this means for homeowners; as well as tips for individuals to reduce their home’s carbon emissions and save both energy and money spent on bills.

Stories Martyn hopes will be covered for Earth Day 2022: Martyn would like to see journalists covering the important role heating has to play in achieving Net Zero 2050 and reducing carbon emissions, as well as the alternative technologies that will see emissions drop, from heat pumps to hydrogen boilers and district heating.

Charlie Clissitt, Editor of eco-friendly home platform The Eco Experts

Expertise: As an expert on running environmentally-economical homes, one of Charlie’s specialisms is solar panels – how they’re made, look, work and their future in the UK.

Stories Charlie hopes will be covered this year: Solar power, the road to net zero, renewable heating (biomass boilers, hydrogen, heat pumps).

Recycling

Suwar Mert, co-founder and CEO of recycling reward app Bower

Expertise: Suwar can help with pieces on just how vital it is that companies and individuals recycle plastic waste, highlighting the financial incentives for each, what has caused the sudden influx of green tech, achieving SDG goals and how brands can highlight their green initiatives as part of their marketing process.

Stories Suwar hopes will be covered: The benefits of recycling, how to recycle correctly and prevent contamination, applying the gamification model to recycling and why it’s been successful in the Nordics, how to engage children in recycling and encouraging families to recycle together.

Clean tech

Carlton Cummins, CTO and co-founder of clean technology company Aceleron

Expertise: With his business partner Dr Amrit Chandan, Carlton aims to reduce battery waste and can speak about the circular economy, renewable energy and energy exchange.

Stories Carlton hopes will be covered: More conversation around reducing battery waste and the importance of building a circular economy mindset into the development of all new products.

Eco-friendly banking

Shruti Rai, co-founder and chief growth officer at eco-friendly banking app Novus

Expertise: Novus members can generate impact points from their everyday spending, which can then be used to plant trees, provide clean water, save endangered turtles and much more – Shruti can provide expert insight on sustainability issues for both B2B and B2C press and highlight how to use technology/innovation to go beyond the usual sustainable living tips.

Stories Shruti hopes will be covered: This Earth Day, Novus wants to see more about how to harness collective action and connect the dots to avoid feeling like individual efforts don’t add up to much.

Carbon offsetting

Elliot Coad, CEO and co-founder of subscription-based carbon offsetting company Ecologi

Expertise: Elliot can comment on topics including carbon capture and offsetting; the biodiversity crisis and solutions; cleaning up environmentally damaging supply chains and industrial processes; rewilding and reforestation in the UK’s agricultural sector and how farmers and the Government need to approach these initiatives; advancements in battery technology and the environmental benefits this will provide; environmental impact of the re-emerging travel sector; and building an effective, greenwash-free CSR strategy.

Stories Elliot hopes will be covered: Elliot would like to see a particular focus from journalists on greenwashing this Earth Day.

Corporate responsibility

Sam Gill, co-founder and COO of carbon intelligence platform Sylvera

Expertise: Sam is available to speak about the issues that surround carbon markets and why, to date, they have had a bad rep. He can also talk about the potential that carbon markets hold in helping achieve Net Zero and what needs to be done to introduce a greater degree of transparency and accountability in the space.

Stories Sam hopes will be covered: Sam would like to see the media covering the importance of investment into nature restoration this Earth Day.

Guy Battle, CEO of Social Value Portal

Expertise: Guy is passionate about social value, encouraging organisations to make positive changes in society now, and for future generations. His expertise lies in pinpointing where organisations can do better and showing how the social value they generate can be measured and reported in meaningful terms to key stakeholders.

Stories Guy hopes will be covered: More conversations around the need for radical collaboration – working together to reduce emissions and reach net zero goals.

