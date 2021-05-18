Experts for your Father’s Day features and product roundups

Putting together Father’s Day features? Want to write about something more exciting than the ubiquitous Father’s Day fail-safes that are socks + football-related mugs* this year? We can’t blame you – find what you need by accessing experts who are contactable via the Journalist Enquiry Service.

For grooming…

Dan Lynes, head stylist for Unilever

Expertise: Dan has worked for a number of years in award-winning salons and barbers and has his finger very much on the pulse when it comes to styling trends (so can definitely help dads who aren’t). He is available for expert comment on top Father’s Day trends, the best grooming gifts for dads, or any other grooming-based content you might be working on.

Perfect Father’s Day gift this year? With Father’s Day landing just the day before lockdown restrictions lifting, Dan is anticipating style and grooming to be top of the agenda for Father’s Day celebrations. So, a gift of matt clay, wax spray and thickening powder, it is.

Amish Patel, aesthetics practitioner for Intrigue Cosmetic Clinic

Expertise: Amish Patel is a skincare and aesthetic expert available for comment, skin tips, hacks and tricks for dads who didn’t make the most of self-care season during lockdown (or who did, but could always do with more pampering).

Perfect Father’s Day gift this year? ‘Youthful looks and a simple skincare routine that is quick and easy and gets results!’

…and style

Lee Marsh, Savile Row jacket maker

Expertise: Lee has been busy on Savile Row since 2000, has a bespoke jacket brand and regularly teaches and lectures at universities on men’s style. He is a father, coach and advocates for men feeling good about themselves.

Perfect Father’s Day gift this year? Something nicely tailored.

Howard Wetter, founder of Bedroom Athletics

Expertise: Founder of slipper and loungewear brand Bedroom Athletics, Howard has been designing slippers for more than a decade. He can provide expert comment on slipper styles and preferences and how the trend for transition shoes, taking you from the home office to the garden and beyond, can bring comfort beyond lockdown.

Perfect Father’s Day gift this year? ‘Material things seem to matter less right now but being comfortable and treating yourself every now and then is still important too,’ says Howard. ‘Home has become more of a sanctuary for many and as a brand we see people continue to seek comfort at home.’

For food…

Emma Jackman, founder of Conscious Chocolate

Expertise: Emma Jackman has been working with chocolate for twenty years, inventing and experimenting with flavours to deliver chocolate that feels bespoke and special. Passionate about ethics and sustainability, Emma has expertise for chocolate features in need of some vegan flair.

Perfect Father’s Day gift this year? Emma recommends the Raw Chocolate Nibbles Collection from Conscious Chocolate, recently championed by The Daily Telegraph’s editor Andrew Baker.

James and Claire McGoldrick, managing directors of Bradfords Bakers

Expertise: Claire concentrates on new product development and will be putting together their Father’s Day selections for 2021. Claire and James can comment on treats including hampers, cupcakes, donuts and more.

Perfect Father’s Day gift this year? ‘The perfect Father’s Day gift would be giving Dad a really fun day – maybe starting with a lie in to build up some energy,’ says Claire. ‘Of course, the easiest way to please any Dad is with a tasty treat – we have some Dapper Dad donuts that come with chocolate icing and fun edible faces and moustaches on top that he’ll love to tuck into. The challenge there is convincing him to share!’

…and drink…

Freddy May, mixologist and global brand ambassador for Drambuie

Expertise: Freddy began his career in in 1999, honing his craft behind the bar before working as a drink’s consultant, trainer and launching the Monkey Shoulder whisky brand in the USA. He now tours the world hosting tasting events and sharing expertise on creating the perfect atmosphere in bars and restaurants. He can comment on cocktail ideas for the day, how to get a home bar ready, the art of hosting and even after dinner serves.

Perfect Father’s Day gift this year? Freddy’s top tips include a cylindrical ice mould, a gold-plated leopold jigger and Rusty Nail, Manhattan and Boulevardier cocktails.

Sam Beaman, Head Brewer at Salcombe Brewery Co.

Expertise: Sam is an expert on all things beer and even has a Masters in Brewing from Nottingham University. If you’re working on a round-up of the best beer gifts, or which beer to serve up at your Father’s Day celebration, ask Sam.

Perfect Father’s Day gift this year? Sam rather likes the Salcombe Brewery Co.’s Pub in a Box, for those who would appreciate a quiet night in to celebrate.

For entertainment…

Jamie Stanford, managing director at Liberty Games

Expertise: Jamie Stanford has been running games room retailer Liberty Games since 2004. Jamie and his staff supply pool tables, arcade machines, foosball tables, pinballs and other games equipment to both private customers and commercial clients and can advise on creating a games room.

Perfect Father’s Day gift this year? For big budgets, Jamie recommendsthe Atgames Legends Ultimate 300, which just happens to have access to LOADS of games. For lower budgets, he thinks the AtGames Gamer Pro will work just fine.

For sprucing up the home and garden…

Charles Walton, founder of shed and garden buildings manufacturer BillyOh

Expertise: As an expert on sheds and garden buildings, Charles knows how to make the most of extra garden space with new builds (which just happens to have been a rising trend over the last year). He can offer tips on how to create ‘the perfect hide out for Dad, whether that’s a garden bar, gym, games room, office or traditional shed’.

Perfect Father’s Day gift this year? ‘What better gift can you give Dad for Father’s Day than his own garden retreat?’ says Charles. ‘He can enjoy his favourite pastimes away from the family while staying close to home.’

Polly Shearer, kitchen interiors expert, Tapwarehouse.com

Expertise: Polly Shearer is an expert in kitchen interiors and can provide comment on kitchen design for those with DIY-loving dads creating on-trend homes.

Perfect Father’s Day gift this year? ‘The first thing on my Dad’s mind when he walks through the door is to make a cuppa,’ says Polly, ‘So I’m going to make that process even easier for him with an instant boiling water tap to jazz up his tea-making routine (knowing him, he’ll definitely try fitting it himself!).’

Louise and Edd at TinkerandFix.co.uk

Expertise: Beyond the bog-standard and breakable tools that go straight to landfill, Louise and Edd can help recommend tools or kit that will make great gifts for Dads who make, mend or grow that will be loved and will last.

Perfect Father’s Day gift this year? Louise’s suggestion would be a Hori-Hori – a Japanese gardening trowel that looks dangerous but will leave dad wondering why he’s never had one before. Edd’s recommendation would be a build your own pen knife kit – as it’s a double hit – the fun of assembling and customising your own knife and then the enjoyment of using it for years to come.

