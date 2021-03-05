Experts for your Mother’s Day features and product roundups

Supportive mums, guardians and motherly-types deserve particularly special celebration this year as social-distancing has kept loved ones apart and put a limit on hugs and quality time.

If you’re a journalist working on Mother’s Day features, writing up related product round-ups and reviews or just simply need someone to speak on how best to spoil someone, here are a few people you can get in touch with via the Journalist Enquiry Service…

For pretty plants…

Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies

Expertise: Beards & Daisies happens to have the largest collection of houseplants in the UK, so founder Jo knows her stuff when it comes to plants and mum-worthy arrangements. Jo can recommend the perfect plants to gift on the day, as well as advice on making sure they last way beyond Mother’s Day.

For the (socially-distanced/virtual) party…

Sarah Allsop, decorator-in-chief at Party Delights

Expertise: As Decorator-in-chief at Party Delights, Sarah is on hand to provide inspiring ideas for those celebrating Mother’s Day apart. Able to advise across the spectrum of budgets and DIY skills, Sarah can share on making the most out of virtual celebrations and can comment on spending and style trends this season.

For home styling…

Mandy St John Davey, property expert and interior designer

Expertise: Mandy is available to give tips on all things to do with making a home homely for your mum, especially with household accessories to support wellbeing or to create cheer (especially if a mum or grandmum is isolated or has not seen family for many months).

Steph Briggs, interior designer and co-founder of La Di Da Interiors

Expertise: Steph – ‘The Queen Of Upcycling’ – is an expert in upcycling and revamping pre-loved furniture and home accessories. Her clients include both private and commercial, and her interior design projects range from consultancy services through to major renovations. Steph can offer tips for shopping for homeware gifts for mum and creating a tranquil space with interior design hacks, tips and tricks.

For self-care…

Kathryn Danzey, founder of Rejuvenated



Expertise: For boosting health top to toe, Kathryn is available to comment on vegan skincare, supplements and nutrition. She has 40 years of experience of working in treatments and nutrition, so has a wealth of knowledge to offer on beauty from within (though, as we all know, every special mum, grandma and mother figure is infinitely beautiful, inside and out).

On the Journalist Enquiry Service you can reach thousands of expert sources in all sectors; these are just a selection of the experts ready to talk about Mother’s Day or other specific areas of expertise. Head to responsesource.com/send to reach these and many more people who can help you with a story today.