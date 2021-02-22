Fashion experts for your last-minute fashion features

If the fashionistas you’re relying on for comment regarding up and coming trends of 2021 have got lost in a fashion cupboard somewhere, here are a quick selection of experts you can get in touch with via the Journalist Enquiry Service – send a request here.

For academic thought on the business of fashion…

Sophie Johnson, Lecturer in Fashion Business and PR at Birmingham City University

Expertise: Sophie can speak on how fashion events like LFW will have to act and adapt while seasonal trends are becoming a thing of the past and how luxury brands may be giving way to others in the sector as importance will be placed on cutting costs, reducing carbon footprints and staff wellbeing.

Comeback trend she’d like to see: ‘I mean, anything that isn’t loungewear would be nice? I can’t even remember the last time I wore jeans, as I’m sure many will say the same. So if pre-COVID fashion could make a comeback, that would be lovely!”

For sustainable stylings…

Bozena Jankowska, founder of the Bozena Jankowska fashion brand

Expertise: Bozena launched her name sake brand in 2017 to go against tradition of the time of producing for the sake of producing. She has over 16 years of experience in the field of sustainability and has first-hand experience of how the industry, from suppliers to manufacturers, have been adopting sustainability into their ways of working.

Comeback trend she’d like to see: ‘The topic of sustainability. Not only this season, but for all future seasons’.

For ethical fashion…

Shazia Saleem, founder + designer at Pop London boutique

Expertise: Having represented the UK on international design projects, Shazia is recognised as an expert in ethical and sustainable fashion, for her boutique in North London and BBC Radio London contributions.

Comeback trend she’d like to see: ‘Bold, bright prints and silhouettes with an 80s’ power dressing and attention-seeking edge in order to celebrate freedom from a year of lockdowns and life lived largely indoors’.

For help from an online expert…

Craig Landale, Founder & Editor of MenswearStyle

Expertise: Vuelio Hall of Famer and one of the Top 20 UK Fashion Bloggers, Craig has been sharing the best of the best from emerging designers and established brands on his blog MenswearStyle since its launch in April 2012.

Comeback trend he’d like to see: ‘I’m hoping to see sustainability and the circular economy come into the mainstream this year, starting with London Fashion Week. Transparency on materials used as well as manufacturing locations would also be complimentary to this. We’re now at a tipping point where Gen Z and Millennials can make a difference through using their knowledge to influence their purchasing actions for the better. This will be a step in the right direction for combating fast fashion and exploitative labour practices which damage communities and our world. Fashion designers such as Stella McCartney and Christopher Raeburn are a good example of what can be achieved.’

