The FIFA World Cup, the biggest competition that the beautiful game has to offer, kicks off tonight. The tournament has already attracted a lot of media attention, but with so many different angles to cover, you may be struggling to get in touch with relevant spokespeople for expert commentary.

Here is a handy list of experts that can help add more insight into your World Cup content. The best way to contact them is by submitting a form via our Journalist Enquiry Service.

James Kirkham, CEO of ICONIC

Expertise: James Kirkham is one of the UK’s leading voices on football culture, fan communities and the intersection of sport, media and entertainment. As former Chief Business Officer at COPA90, the global football media brand known for its deep connection to fan culture and modern football audiences, he helped grow one of the world’s most influential football media brands, shaping how clubs, sponsors and broadcasters engage modern football audiences globally.

With more than 20 years of experience across marketing, digital culture and brand strategy, James is an expert on how football fandom has evolved through social media, creators and changing audience behaviours, particularly around major international tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup. He is also a regular speaker, commentator and podcast host on sport, culture and consumer trends.

Speak to James about: Modern football fandom and supporter culture, Gen Z and younger sports audiences, how brands win attention during major tournaments, the commercial and cultural impact of the World Cup, social media and creator influence in football, and the future of sports media and fan engagement.

Who will win the World Cup, and who will be the surprise package and why? ‘France will win the world cup, even after losing Ekiteke they’ve a beautifully balanced squad with flair, superstars, workers, players who can unpick and unlock defences, but solid, too.

‘For me the surprise package will be the perennial dark horses of the 2014-2018 era, Belgium. They seem to have maturing younger players now, as well as the old timers and old tournament heads, that a giant festival of football really demands.’

Matthew Gregg, founder of Just4Keepers

Expertise: Matthew Gregg is a former professional footballer for 18 years in England and Ireland. He started his career as a 16-year-old at Torquay United and made his league debut in 1996, in what is now League 2. Matthew subsequently signed for Crystal Palace in 1999 for £400,000, with a highlight playing at Anfield in the semi finals of the League Cup. He then moved to play in the League Of Ireland, making appearances in the Champion’s and Europa League, and enjoying an 18 year career as a pro goalkeeper.

Towards the end of his playing career, Matthew founded a goalkeeper coaching business ‘Just4Keepers’ where he coaches over 250 young goalkeepers per week. He then started to produce goalkeeper gloves and http://www.goalkepergloves.ie/ is now the biggest sellers of goalkeeper gloves in Ireland.

Speak to Matthew about: Goalkeeping, positioning, and distribution. Plus, with the world cup penalty shoot outs, he can also give an insight to the thoughts of a goalkeeper in certain situations.

Who will win the World Cup, and who will be the surprise package? ‘I would like to say England will win the world cup, but I don’t think they have the correct mentality to carry it off. I also do not believe Tuchel is the right man to lead them, and giving him a contract extension before the tournament shows signs of not learning from previous tournaments, so a quarter final at best for England. Spain and Argentina are my picks to go all the way, with Mexico going deep with home advantage and being used to the heat and humidity.’

Tim Lopez, founder of TLNT Global and co-founder of Sports Business Syndicate

Expertise: Tim Lopez is a sports agent and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience advising elite athletes, clubs, and brands. As founder of TLNT Global and co-founder of the Sports Business Syndicate, he specialises in the business of sport, athlete careers, transfers, sponsorship, and the role of agents in modern football.

He’s a regular commentator on the sports industry, athlete careers, talent representation, sponsorship, media, investment, and the evolving commercial landscape surrounding elite athletes. He was also recently a judge for City AM’s Football Power List, assessing the most influential figures shaping world football.

Speak to Tim about: Player-related news, athlete brands, sponsorship, the role of agents, player welfare, sports media, and the commercial forces shaping modern football.

Who will win the World Cup and who will be the surprise package? ‘Brazil are my favourites. They have world-class talent across the pitch, strength in depth and the kind of attacking quality that wins knockout matches. The conditions favour the South American teams so I fancy one of the Latin American big beasts to beat the best of the European challengers.

‘Morocco could be the surprise package. Their 2022 run showed they can compete with anyone, and they now combine tournament experience with growing confidence and belief.’

On the Journalist Enquiry Service, you can reach thousands of expert sources in all sectors – this is just a snapshot of the calibre of experts ready to talk about football or their specific areas of expertise that you can connect with.

If you want to interview one of these individuals specifically, drop a line to ResponseSource Community Manager Andrew Strutt at andrew.strutt@responsesource.com and we’ll connect you. Otherwise, head to responsesource.com/send to reach these and many more people who can help you with your story.