 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation
You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser.

Freelancing for Journalists Podcast: How to secure case studies

By Phoebe-Jane Boyd
3 days ago
Freelancing for Journalists and ResponseSource

ResponseSource is the 2021 sponsor for Dr Lily Canter and Emma Wilkinson’s podcast Freelancing for Journalists and we joined them for series 4’s kick off, which focused on finding perfect case studies and securing expert comment.

Vuelio and ResponseSource account manager Tom Bettison, our own Journalist Enquiry Service expert, was a guest on the episode and shared his tips for getting the most out of the service.

Complete the form here to listen to the podcast in full.

Looking for quick expert comment and case studies for upcoming features? Try the Journalist Enquiry Service here.

For more about Dr Lily Canter and Emma Wilkinson’s book Freelancing for Journalists, check out our Journalist as Author interview.

Experts Journalists
Subscribe to the blog
Get weekly updates from the ResponseSource blog