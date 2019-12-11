FT wins top journalism prize for the second year in a row
Despite the #GE2019 being just two days away, and the news agenda astonishingly busy, the Hilton Bankside was packed last night for the 2019 British Journalism Awards organised by Press Gazette. With over 400 of the UK’s top journalists in one room, it was a night for reflection on the tumultuous year but also a resurgence in high quality, investigative reporting that truly sets the agenda.
The Awards included 23 categories from Crime and Legal Affairs to Campaign of the Year; Sports Journalism to Scoop of the Year with the top prize News Provider of the Year, sponsored by ResponseSource.
The winners represented a wide range of media beyond the most well-known broadcast and print publications with nominations from ‘new’ publications including Quartz and ‘slow’ news portal, Tortoise. Notably, Paul Caruana Galizia from Tortoise won New Journalist of the Year having turned to journalism following the assassination of his mother, the investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta.
The night reaffirmed the strength of British journalism whether in holding politicians to account with powerful commentary (winner Marina Hyde, Guardian) or tackling local corruption with dogged, years-long investigation (winners the Bristol Cable for their five-year investigation into Ice Cream Slavery). It was a powerful reminder if one was ever needed of how important journalists are to our society and why we were so delighted at ResponseSource to be able to support the Awards.
Many congratulations to all of the winners on the night:
Health and Life Science Journalism, sponsored by EY
Winner: Deborah Cohen – BBC Newsnight
Crime and Legal Affairs
Winner: Steve Swann, Thomas Mackintosh, Tom Symonds, Danny Shaw, Wesley Stephenson, David Brown – BBC News
Interviewer of the Year
Winner: Decca Aitkenhead – The Sunday Times
Technology journalism, sponsored by Huawei
Winner: Mehul Srivastava – Financial Times
Features Journalism
Winner: Simon Hattenstone and Daniel Lavelle – Guardian News & Media
Innovation of the Year, sponsored by Google News Initiative
Winner: ThinkIn – Tortoise
Arts and Entertainment
Winner: Tom Bryant – Daily Mirror
Business, Finance and Economics Journalism, sponsored by Starling Bank
Winner: Rob Davies – Guardian News & Media
Political Journalism
Winners: Jim Pickard, Robert Shrimsley, Jonathan Ford, Chris Giles, Delphine Strauss and Sebastian Payne – Financial Times
Comment Journalism
Winner: Marina Hyde – Guardian News & Media
Photojournalism, sponsored by Affinity Photo
Javier Fergo
Science Journalism, sponsored by Takeda
Winner: Nada Farhoud – Daily Mirror
Sports Journalism
Winners: Jonathan Calvert and George Arbuthnott – Sunday Times Insight
Foreign Affairs Journalism, sponsored by The Investigative Journal
Winner: Robin Barnwell – ITV Exposure/Hardcash Productions
Local Journalism
Winners: Adam Cantwell-Corn, Matt Woodman, Will Franklin and Alon Aviram – The Bristol Cable
New Journalist of the Year
Paul Caruana Galizia – Tortoise
Specialist Journalism
Winner: John Dickens – Schools Week
Scoop of the Year
Winner: Anthony Loyd – The Times
Campaign of the Year, sponsored by Uber
Winner: Helen’s Law – Daily Mirror (Fiona Duffy and Louie Smith)
Investigation of the Year, sponsored by Transparency International UK
Winner: Claire Newell, Telegraph Investigation Team – The Telegraph
Marie Colvin Award
Winner: Josie Ensor – The Telegraph
Journalist of the Year, sponsored by Camelot
Winner: Robin Barnwell
News Provider of the Year, sponsored by ResponseSource
Winner: Financial Times