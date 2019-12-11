 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
FT wins top journalism prize for the second year in a row

By ResponseSource
11 Dec 2019

By Natalie Orringe

Despite the #GE2019 being just two days away, and the news agenda astonishingly busy, the Hilton Bankside was packed last night for the 2019 British Journalism Awards organised by Press Gazette. With over 400 of the UK’s top journalists in one room, it was a night for reflection on the tumultuous year but also a resurgence in high quality, investigative reporting that truly sets the agenda.  

The Awards included 23 categories from Crime and Legal Affairs to Campaign of the Year; Sports Journalism to Scoop of the Year with the top prize News Provider of the Year, sponsored by ResponseSource.  

The winners represented a wide range of media beyond the most well-known broadcast and print publications with nominations from ‘new’ publications including Quartz and ‘slow’ news portal, Tortoise. Notably, Paul Caruana Galizia from Tortoise won New Journalist of the Year having turned to journalism following the assassination of his mother, the investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta.   

The night reaffirmed the strength of British journalism whether in holding politicians to account with powerful commentary (winner Marina Hyde, Guardian) or tackling local corruption with dogged, years-long investigation (winners the Bristol Cable for their five-year investigation into Ice Cream Slavery). It was a powerful reminder if one was ever needed of how important journalists are to our society and why we were so delighted at ResponseSource to be able to support the Awards.   

Many congratulations to all of the winners on the night:  

Health and Life Science Journalism, sponsored by EY 
Winner: Deborah Cohen – BBC Newsnight 

Crime and Legal Affairs 
Winner: Steve Swann, Thomas Mackintosh, Tom Symonds, Danny Shaw, Wesley Stephenson, David Brown – BBC News 

Interviewer of the Year 
Winner: Decca Aitkenhead – The Sunday Times 

Technology journalism, sponsored by Huawei 
Winner: Mehul Srivastava – Financial Times 

Features Journalism 
Winner: Simon Hattenstone and Daniel Lavelle – Guardian News & Media 

Innovation of the Year, sponsored by Google News Initiative 
Winner: ThinkIn – Tortoise 

Arts and Entertainment 
Winner: Tom Bryant – Daily Mirror 

Business, Finance and Economics Journalism, sponsored by Starling Bank 
Winner: Rob Davies – Guardian News & Media 

Political Journalism 
Winners: Jim Pickard, Robert Shrimsley, Jonathan Ford, Chris Giles, Delphine Strauss and Sebastian Payne – Financial Times 

Comment Journalism 
Winner: Marina Hyde – Guardian News & Media 

Photojournalism, sponsored by Affinity Photo 
Javier Fergo 

Science Journalism, sponsored by Takeda 
Winner: Nada Farhoud – Daily Mirror 

Sports Journalism 
Winners: Jonathan Calvert and George Arbuthnott – Sunday Times Insight 

Foreign Affairs Journalism, sponsored by The Investigative Journal 
Winner: Robin Barnwell – ITV Exposure/Hardcash Productions 

Local Journalism 
Winners: Adam Cantwell-Corn, Matt Woodman, Will Franklin and Alon Aviram – The Bristol Cable 

New Journalist of the Year 
Paul Caruana Galizia – Tortoise 

Specialist Journalism 
Winner: John Dickens – Schools Week 

Scoop of the Year 
Winner: Anthony Loyd – The Times 

Campaign of the Year, sponsored by Uber 
Winner: Helen’s Law – Daily Mirror (Fiona Duffy and Louie Smith) 

Investigation of the Year, sponsored by Transparency International UK 
Winner: Claire Newell, Telegraph Investigation Team – The Telegraph 

Marie Colvin Award 
Winner: Josie Ensor – The Telegraph 

Journalist of the Year, sponsored by Camelot 
Winner: Robin Barnwell 

News Provider of the Year, sponsored by ResponseSource 
Winner: Financial Times 

