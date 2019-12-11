FT wins top journalism prize for the second year in a row

By Natalie Orringe

Despite the #GE2019 being just two days away, and the news agenda astonishingly busy, the Hilton Bankside was packed last night for the 2019 British Journalism Awards organised by Press Gazette. With over 400 of the UK’s top journalists in one room, it was a night for reflection on the tumultuous year but also a resurgence in high quality, investigative reporting that truly sets the agenda.

The Awards included 23 categories from Crime and Legal Affairs to Campaign of the Year; Sports Journalism to Scoop of the Year with the top prize News Provider of the Year, sponsored by ResponseSource.

The winners represented a wide range of media beyond the most well-known broadcast and print publications with nominations from ‘new’ publications including Quartz and ‘slow’ news portal, Tortoise. Notably, Paul Caruana Galizia from Tortoise won New Journalist of the Year having turned to journalism following the assassination of his mother, the investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta.

The night reaffirmed the strength of British journalism whether in holding politicians to account with powerful commentary (winner Marina Hyde, Guardian) or tackling local corruption with dogged, years-long investigation (winners the Bristol Cable for their five-year investigation into Ice Cream Slavery). It was a powerful reminder if one was ever needed of how important journalists are to our society and why we were so delighted at ResponseSource to be able to support the Awards.

Many congratulations to all of the winners on the night:

Health and Life Science Journalism, sponsored by EY

Winner: Deborah Cohen – BBC Newsnight

Crime and Legal Affairs

Winner: Steve Swann, Thomas Mackintosh, Tom Symonds, Danny Shaw, Wesley Stephenson, David Brown – BBC News

Interviewer of the Year

Winner: Decca Aitkenhead – The Sunday Times

Technology journalism, sponsored by Huawei

Winner: Mehul Srivastava – Financial Times

Features Journalism

Winner: Simon Hattenstone and Daniel Lavelle – Guardian News & Media

Innovation of the Year, sponsored by Google News Initiative

Winner: ThinkIn – Tortoise

Arts and Entertainment

Winner: Tom Bryant – Daily Mirror

Business, Finance and Economics Journalism, sponsored by Starling Bank

Winner: Rob Davies – Guardian News & Media

Political Journalism

Winners: Jim Pickard, Robert Shrimsley, Jonathan Ford, Chris Giles, Delphine Strauss and Sebastian Payne – Financial Times

Comment Journalism

Winner: Marina Hyde – Guardian News & Media

Photojournalism, sponsored by Affinity Photo

Javier Fergo

Science Journalism, sponsored by Takeda

Winner: Nada Farhoud – Daily Mirror

Sports Journalism

Winners: Jonathan Calvert and George Arbuthnott – Sunday Times Insight

Foreign Affairs Journalism, sponsored by The Investigative Journal

Winner: Robin Barnwell – ITV Exposure/Hardcash Productions

Local Journalism

Winners: Adam Cantwell-Corn, Matt Woodman, Will Franklin and Alon Aviram – The Bristol Cable

New Journalist of the Year

Paul Caruana Galizia – Tortoise

Specialist Journalism

Winner: John Dickens – Schools Week

Scoop of the Year

Winner: Anthony Loyd – The Times

Campaign of the Year, sponsored by Uber

Winner: Helen’s Law – Daily Mirror (Fiona Duffy and Louie Smith)

Investigation of the Year, sponsored by Transparency International UK

Winner: Claire Newell, Telegraph Investigation Team – The Telegraph

Marie Colvin Award

Winner: Josie Ensor – The Telegraph

Journalist of the Year, sponsored by Camelot

Winner: Robin Barnwell

News Provider of the Year, sponsored by ResponseSource

Winner: Financial Times