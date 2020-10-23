Groups and guilds supporting UK food and drink journalists

Options for dining and drinking out may change with each update to rules on social distancing in the UK but access to good food and drink is important, and tips for what’s worth tasting need to be covered by true experts in the sector – food and drink journalists.

With the sad news that the Association of Food Journalists will cease operations as of December 2020 due to financial strains, independent food and drink journalism needs to be supported. Here are groups and guilds those working in the industry can connect with for access to jobs, training and networking opportunities.

Guild of Food Writers

Welcomes: Members (there are around 480 of them) include journalists, authors, broadcasters and columnists.

When it was founded: 1984.

What are the benefits of joining: On joining its comprehensive Directory of Members, there are monthly newsletters with updates from the guild and news of interest to those working in the food media, competitions to encourage the development of new writers, the opportunity to be considered for its Annual Awards for Food Writing and Broadcasting, as well as ongoing professional support and guidance.

Website: gfw.co.uk

Circle of Wine Writers

Welcomes: Journalists, authors, writers, bloggers, broadcasters, photographers and lecturers who communicate about wines and spirits.

When it was founded: 1960, by author and journalist Cyril Ray.

What are the benefits of joining: Joining the ranks of its worldwide membership grants access to workshops, meetings, talks and tastings, free subscription to online newsletter The Circular, discounts on wine magazines and teaching samples from the Wine Society and much more.

Website: circleofwinewriters.org

British Guild of Beer Writers

Welcomes: Beer media experts – journalists, authors, producers, photographers, illustrators and PR people.

When it was founded: The guild has been spreading the word of beer, pubs and brewing since 1988.

What are the benefits of joining: Aiming to help beer communicators with the development of their skills and careers in general, BGBW hopes to support job creation, and offers opportunities to engage with brewers, licensees, industry leaders and media organisations as well as events, training, talks, tastings, seminars, daily alerts and inclusion in The Beer Writers Yearbook.

Website: beerguild.co.uk

If there are associations, unions, or support groups you’ve found particularly useful during your career in the media that we can highlight, please do get in touch and let us know.

