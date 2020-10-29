Guilds and groups supporting UK garden and leisure journalists

UK-based ‘staycations’ and more time in the garden (if you’re lucky enough to have access to one) have had to take the place of holidays abroad for most of us this year, making the work of writers, videographers, photographers, broadcasters and bloggers covering the great outdoors particularly important.

Here are guilds and groups offering aid and support to those covering gardens, caravanning, and motoring in the UK media.

Garden Media Guild

Welcomes: Professional communicators working within the garden industry – authors, journalists, editors, photographers, broadcasters, lecturers and artists.

When it was founded: Originally launched as the Garden Writers’ Guild in 1991, the guild has since expanded its reach to take in all aspects of media comms alongside writing, including photography, videography, broadcasting, social media, lecturing, editing, illustrations and also PR.

What are the benefits of joining: As well as numerous discounts and offers available to GMG members, there is access to job offers, useful resources and a list of important diary dates in its GMG Events Diary.

Website: gardenmediaguild.co.uk

Outdoor Writers and Photographers Guild

Welcomes: All professionals specialising in sustainable outdoors media content of any form – whether written, visual or audible. They are an increasingly diverse group – members include professionals who are writers, photographers, editors and publishers, film-makers, podcasters, bloggers, app content creators, illustrators, gear reviewers, broadcaster/presenters and brand champions.

When it was founded: They have been going for 40 years.

What are the benefits of joining: They pride themselves on being a community of professionals who are passionate about outdoors activities of all sustainable forms, including gardening and leisure activities. Their searchable online directory of members provides an excellent way for commissioners of work to shortlist a high quality group of potential contributors. Their Guild magazine Outdoor Focus features industry-related news and articles. Their Members Forum provides a lively private online space for the sharing of ideas, advice and debate.

Website: owpg.org.uk

The Caravan Writers’ Guild

Welcomes: Media professionals including writers, broadcasters, photographers, editors and publishers (staff and freelance).

When it was founded: The CWG has been ‘flying the flag for the industry’ since 1982.

What are the benefits of joining: Free travel insurance for members and their families, promotion within the industry, networking and education including industry visits and training workshops, the quarterly NCC magazine The Business as well as the guild’s newsletter and press passes for a good selection of UK leisure shows.

Website: caravanwritersguild.org.uk

Guild of Motoring Writers

Welcomes: ‘Automotive editorial professionals’ – writers, authors, broadcasters, sub-editors, product and road testers, designers, photographers and publishers.

When it was founded: 1944

What are the benefits of joining: Benefits include the Guild’s yearbook Who’s Who in the Motor Industry, relationships with motor industry press offices including the MIPAA (Motor Industry Public Affairs Association) and the guild also runs a Benevolent Fund for members who have fallen on hard times.

Website: gomw.co.uk

If there are associations, unions, or support groups you’ve found particularly useful during your career in the media that we can highlight, please do get in touch and let us know.

