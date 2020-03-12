Here to help journalists, wherever you’re working

We’re aware that the disruption caused by COVID-19 is extreme and creating intense challenges, especially if you’re a journalist facing a constantly changing news agenda.

We’re here to support you even if you have to change the way you work – or where you work from – at short notice. The Journalist Enquiry Service and all other ResponseSource tools can be accessed securely, remotely and help you to find the experts, case studies and research you need.

At ResponseSource, we have comprehensive systems in place to provide service continuity at all times – and that includes managing the potential effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.

We regularly review all our business operations from supply chain and IT to personnel, and we have robust contingency measures in place to avoid interruption to your services.

This has included testing our systems to evaluate potential risk and impact to our people. Our software and the databases they rely on are cloud-based, meaning we can access them securely from remote locations. Our team can also access and provide customer and maintenance support remotely so you can count on us to be there to support you.

If you have any queries or questions, don’t hesitate to get in touch on hello@responsesource.com