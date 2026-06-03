How the Journalist Enquiry Service is evolving to better connect the media with expert sources

For 25 years, the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service has been a trusted tool for UK journalists, editors, and broadcasters seeking expert commentary, spokespeople, case studies, and data for their stories.

Now, the Journalist Enquiry Service is taking another step forward to connect creators with expert sources by embedding media requests into our sister platform, Vuelio.

Direct connection to expertise

For a busy UK journalist or broadcaster with deadlines to meet, time is a valuable asset. In today’s 24/7 news cycle, who can afford to wait days for a comment, a statistic, or a vital case study?

Media requests submitted to the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service now also appear within the Vuelio platform for PR and comms professionals, in addition to being sent directly to their inboxes via email.

With enquiries filtering through to the primary workspace where communications teams manage their daily activities, real-time streams of relevant media requests they can help with are in front of them while they work. This immediate visibility changes the game for breaking news, alongside longer-lead features. When you submit an urgent appeal, the relevant teams see it instantly. They can react immediately, helping you hit your deadlines with time to spare.

Encouraging smarter pitching with connected intelligence

One of the greatest benefits of this integration is the deeper context it provides to communications teams, who have been known (occasionally…) to pitch contributions that aren’t quite right…

By placing live media requests alongside a comprehensive media database, the platform gives PR professionals a complete overview of your work and focus. When a practitioner views your active enquiry, they can also see your broader professional profile, your typical beat, and the topics you regularly cover.

PR professionals can tailor their responses to fit your exact style and preferences, preventing generic responses that ignore your specific focus. Instead, well-informed, targeted inputs should respect your editorial history. This visibility encourages a much more professional exchange, with pitches adding value to your content.

Connecting with verified sector experts instantly

Securing impactful content means finding the perfect match for your story. You need specialist voices, whether that means a high-street retail expert, a healthcare authority, or a financial analyst. The Journalist Enquiry Service uses a categorisation system tailored to the UK market, allowing media professionals to target requests to exact areas of expertise.

This means public relations specialists receive requests they should be able to genuinely assist with, in their specific niches. This targeted approach aims to reduce the amount of irrelevant pitches hitting your inbox. Instead, media requests receive high-quality commentary and thoroughly prepared case studies that aim to answer your brief directly.

Escaping the noise of public social sourcing

In a crowded digital environment, many journalists make use of open social media platforms to source contributors. However, broadcasting requests on public channels can create more work than it solves. Public hashtags frequently attract a chaotic flood of unverified advice, automated spam, and self-promotion. It also can mean leaving your direct messages open, or expose your professional contact details to the wider public.

The Vuelio and ResponseSource platforms offer a secure and structured alternative. Requests are distributed only to vetted communications professionals who are actively looking to help the media. You can outline your exact requirements, set clear terms, and establish deadlines that automatically close the request when the cutoff arrives. Our internal routing system also protects your privacy by keeping your contact details hidden until you choose to share them. This controlled environment keeps your sourcing process safe, manageable, and efficient.

Here to support the media community

The integration of the Journalist Enquiry Service into the Vuelio platform highlights our ongoing commitment to supporting the UK media. We know that your job is demanding, and we understand the daily hurdles you face to get stories over the line. By upgrading the workflow for both sides of the pitching process, we hope to build a stronger, more responsive support system for journalists, editors, and creators across the UK.

Whether you are working on a fast-breaking news story, a detailed consumer feature, or a specialist broadcast package, you can rely on this service to find the right resources quickly. Ultimately, we’re here to be a long-term partner for the UK press, and support the vital work of journalists every day.

Looking for a case study, expert comment, review product, or location for filming? Send a request to UK PR and comms people who have what you need via the Journalist Enquiry Service here.