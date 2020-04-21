Investigative journalism unit is launched by Liberty

Human rights organisation Liberty has launched investigative journalism unit Liberty Investigates to uncover injustices and hold those in power to account. Its first focus will be the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on human rights across the world.

Originally set up in Autumn 2019, the focus of the independent unit has had to change for its launch in light of the outbreak’s impact on the media landscape. Over the next few weeks, its team of three will issue reports covering the Coronavirus Act and investigations into the virus’s impact on prison populations, disabled people and within immigration detention centres.

Upcoming features will focus on COVID-19’s impact on Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities.

‘Changes to the media and how news is reported has left investigative journalism struggling to maintain its footing,’ said Liberty director Martha Spurrier. ‘It became increasingly obvious that Liberty could play a role in shoring up this form of journalism. Liberty Investigates was set up with Liberty’s mission and values at its centre, it’s committed to working in the public interest to tell the truth about rights abuses in the UK. Journalism is key to holding the powerful to account.’

‘We want to amplify the voices of those affected – to carry out our reporting on their behalf, but never to see them as voiceless,’ added editor Katherine Quarmby. ‘We want to position ourselves alongside those affected. We also want to work with people who care about human rights violations, including Liberty members. Our journalism should provide evidence for campaigners to challenge those in power.’

Along with publishing stories on the Liberty Investigates microsite, the unit is also open to partnering with established media outlets for future reports.