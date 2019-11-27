Journalist as author: Caroline Corcoran – Through the Wall

Previous ResponseSource journalist-turned-author profiles have focused on non-fiction, so Caroline Corcoran’s Through the Wall is a first for us as well as for Caroline. With a career that includes copywriting as well as journalism for a wide range of consumer media and national press, Caroline says that writing and publishing a novel was her ‘lifelong dream’. She received a two-book deal from Avon Books in 2018 and in this profile she tells us about her first novel, Through the Wall.

Can you introduce your book in a couple of sentences?

Through The Wall is a domestic noir novel about two women that live next door to each other in a contemporary apartment block. They hear bits of each other’s lives through the wall and, both going through their own difficulties, convince themselves that their neighbour is living the perfect life. Things take a dark turn when one of the women takes her obsession with the other too far…

It’s quite an emotional book and deals with themes such as infertility and domestic abuse as well as the loneliness of urban living and comparison culture.

How did you come to write Through The Wall?

I was living in a similar set-up to Lexie and Harriet – though thankfully nothing so dramatic happened! – and it gave me that germ of an idea about someone being so close to you physically but whose life was unknown to you and how that could run away in your mind, especially if you were having a hard time yourself. I thought about how divergent our thirties are and how we are all so fixated on what other people are doing in 2019, and it went from there.

Can you tell us about your next project (or book)?

Yes, I am working on it at the moment – it’s book two and it’s a similar genre and it will be out in October 2020… I think that’s about all I can say at the moment!

Any tips for other journalists thinking of writing a book – particularly a novel rather than a factual book?

Get a good agent. Mine is a living legend and has made the whole experience of publishing a book so much simpler and clearer and joyous. Ask around – the good thing about being a journalist is that you’re not a million miles away from the publishing industry so you’re in a privileged position; probably someone that you know has an agent, and they will likely be interested in seeing your work as you’re a writer already.

What book(s) are you reading right now (or about to pick up)?

I’ve just finished Fleishman Is In Trouble which I know was a little divisive but I adored. And now I have a lovely hardback of Lisa Taddeo’s Three Women that I’m about to dive into. I’m really excited about that one too, especially with cold nights when I want to get under a duvet with a book by about 8pm.

Where can we read your everyday journalism?

I mostly write pop culture and lifestyle content for women’s magazines and websites. This is a recent one for Stylist.

Are you available for freelance commissions?

Yes, of course, things are a bit busy with the books right now but when is a freelancer not available?! Email is carolinecorcoranwork@gmail.com and I far prefer that to phone calls.

If I’m a PR professional/business with a story for you, can I get in touch (and what’s best for you)?

Same as above, email always best. I’m on a book deadline at the moment so can’t always guarantee responses but if it’s something that I am interested in and have time to do a proper pitch for, I’ll get back to you.

Through the Wall is available on Kindle, audio and paperback here. Connect with Caroline on Twitter at @cgcorcoran and on Instagram @ccjourno or see her website carolinecorcoranfreelance.com/