Journalist as author: Jon Card – How to Make Your Company Famous

Jon Card has worked as a business journalist for The Guardian, Daily Telegraph and The Times. He’s a public speaker and has delivered talks and workshops on business storytelling, media and press for entrepreneurial audiences at Innovate UK, University College London and The Supper Club. His first book, How to Make Your Company Famous, has just been published and here he tells us about how it came about, his tips for entrepreneurs and fellow authors, and how to distinguish him from a punk drummer…

Can you introduce your book in a couple of sentences?

I wrote How to Make your Company Famous for entrepreneurs who want to change the world. There are so many great businesses, technologies and ideas out there but, all too often, they fail to get the attention they deserve. As a journalist, I like revealing how things actually work. I wanted to give our brightest minds a view on how journalists behave in the digital age, as there are many misconceptions. The book aims to totally demystify how the media works and teaches business owners and media pros how to help journalists to do their job. The central premise is, if you understand and help journalists, you’ll be more successful in gaining media exposure.

How did you come to write How to Make Your Company Famous?

I started running workshops and speaker events where I told my audiences everything I thought they needed to know about journalism and media. Some journalists enjoy criticising PR people, but I wanted to be more constructive. Through my workshops, I’ve helped and educated PR agency heads and startups, as well as some really successful entrepreneurs. Feedback from my workshops was very positive, and I was encouraged to write this book by those who had attended.

Are you working on another book or do you have other projects under way?

I might well write another book in the future, but right now I’m more focused on working with entrepreneurs.

Can you offer any advice to other journalists thinking of writing a book about their own specialist area?

Writing a book is incredibly hard work and you need to be really driven to complete it. If there is a message that you really want to get out there, I say, go for it. Put down some notes and ask yourself: would anyone really want to buy this?

What books are you reading right now, or about to pick up?

I’m currently reading Start with Why by Simon Sinek.

Are there any examples of your everyday journalism that you’re especially proud of or would just like to share?

My biggest ever hit was an article with the author Douglas Coupland: ‘The nine to five is barbaric‘. It got over 30,000 shares which, for a business article, was very good. I’ve rankled a few politicians over the years, too — all journalists should.

Are you available for freelance commissions, speaker opportunities or other roles?

I love speaker opportunities and working with entrepreneurs in workshops. The freelance environment is pretty tough, but I’m always happy when people offer work.

If I’m a PR professional with a story or opportunity for you, how should I get in touch?

I have a distinct name, so type ‘Jon Card’ into Google and I usually come up first. My namesakes are a Canadian punk drummer and a chap who works at the Imperial War Museum – I’m the one who runs Full Story Media.

How to Make Your Company Famous by Jon Card is available in paperback here. Find out more about Full Story Media here or connect with Jon on Twitter @joncard