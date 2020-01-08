Journalist as author: Lauren Sharkey – Resisters

Lauren Sharkey is a journalist, author, presenter and speaker who specialises in gender equality, women’s health and fashion criticism. She writes about lifestyle, culture and health topics for Healthline and Bustle UK, and published her first book, Resisters: 52 Young Women Making Herstory Right Now, in 2019.

Can you introduce your book in a couple of sentences?

Resisters tells the stories of 52 young women across the globe who are fighting for (and achieving) change in a wide range of areas, including human rights, feminism and the environment. I hate to use the word ‘inspiring’ as it’s become such a cliché, but it really is full of inspiring perspectives and practical advice for anyone looking to get into activism.

How did you come to write Resisters?

I’ve long thought that young women are an under-appreciated demographic, so I wasn’t surprised to see a whole bunch of them doing incredibly important things. I felt a list like that deserved more than just an online article, so set about turning it into a book that would encourage all young people to make a difference. I sent my proposal to a few agents, and one said yes. Luckily, a publisher said yes too and Resisters went from my head to reality.

Can you tell us about your next project (or book)?

I’m only in the initial stages, so can’t say too much. But I will say that I’m aiming to investigate the link between women’s health and personal finances. As a freelancer, it’s something I’ve experienced on more than one occasion. So if anyone has any personal stories or expert opinions, I’m more than happy to hear them. I’m also trying to build on Resisters by growing an Instagram community of activists. Follow @resistersglobal if you’re interested.

Any tips for other journalists thinking of writing their first book?

Just do it. I had an idea that I hoped would become a book, but it never would have if I didn’t try. Know that you’ll face a lot of rejection, but you only need one yes to make it happen. And whether you’re writing fiction or non-fiction, I found that separating my journalistic work from my book writing helped — whether that’s spending three days a week on your book and two days on other work, or splitting individual days up. They tend to require different mindsets and I found it hard to switch between the two.

What book(s) are you reading right now (or about to pick up)?

I’m reading a lot of non-fiction at the moment. I recently finished Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s incredible She Said which details the behind-the-scenes efforts of the Harvey Weinstein investigation and the broader #MeToo movement. I’m currently halfway through Angela Saini’s Inferior — an examination of how “bad” science has caused a so-called gender war — and am looking forward to tucking into Helena Kennedy’s Misjustice: How British Law is Failing Women. Some pretty heavy topics!

Where can we read your everyday journalism?

I write a lot for Bustle UK each week as well as health and wellness pieces for the likes of Healthline. You can find pretty much everything on my site (laurensharkey.co.uk).

Are you available for freelance commissions?

Definitely! I have a huge interest in women’s issues and health and also like doing deep dives into the inner workings of the fashion industry. But I’m open to a challenge. Email’s the best way to contact me.

If I’m a PR professional/business with a story for you, can I get in touch (and what’s best for you)?

Of course. Email is again best. I’m interested in fashion and beauty innovations, health angles and anything with a heavy focus on women. Just please don’t pitch me something I’ve already written; I won’t be writing it again or adding to the original piece.

Resisters: 52 Young Women Making Herstory Right Now (Wren & Rook, 21 Feb 2019) is available in Kindle and paperback editions here. Join the community on Instagram @resistersglobal Connect with Lauren on Twitter at @laurensharkey_ and on Instagram @laurensharkey_ or see her website laurensharkey.co.uk