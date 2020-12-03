Journalist as Author: Tom Albrighton, The Freelance Introvert

The focus of today’s Journalist as Author feature isn’t actually a journalist, but a copywriter – Tom Albrighton, author of The Freelance Introvert: Work the way you want without changing who you are.

Pushing yourself forward for potential projects and chasing commissions – freelancing might not seem like a natural choice for those with an introverted nature, but Tom has tips for finding success as a freelance introvert. Read on for more on the book and fellow introvert Tom.

Can you introduce your book in a couple of sentences?

It’s a guide to freelancing, written for introverts by an introvert. I wrote it to help other introverts build up the practical and psychological skills they’ll need to make a success of freelancing.

Could you tell us about how you came to write The Freelance Introvert?

My first book, Copywriting Made Simple, is an introduction to copywriting that anyone can get into. Because it aimed at a broad audience, it didn’t have a lot of me in it. So, I wanted to write something that came from the heart.

Are you working on another book, or do you have other projects under way?

I’ve just completed another book called Cash Money Freelancing. It takes a very different angle from The Freelance Introvert because it’s all about the commercial side of freelancing. Just a hard-nosed, ultra-focused look at how to make more money from your freelance business.

Can you offer any advice to other journalists thinking about writing a book like The Freelance Introvert?

Well, I guess don’t be afraid to draw on your own experience. I’m not a psychologist or a scholar of business, but people are still responding positively to the book. I think they’re just happy to have an author acknowledge their experience.

What books are you reading right now, or about to pick up?

I’m reading Can’t Sell, Won’t Sell by Steve Harrison, who is a legend in the copywriting world. He argues that marketers have become alienated from their audience – consumers – by becoming preoccupied with ‘purpose’ and changing the world. I don’t agree with everything Steve says, but it’s a fascinating read and a good stress-test for my liberal outlook.

Are there any other examples of your everyday journalism that you’re especially proud of or would just like to share?

I’m not a journalist, but I never miss a chance to link to my blog post about Brexit in the style of the Magic Roundabout. I think it’s the best thing I’ve written.

Are you available for freelance commissions, speaker opportunities or other roles?

I’m not so keen on the speaking, being an introvert and all, but I’m always here for freelance copywriting gigs.

If I’m a PR professional with a story or another opportunity for you, how should I get in touch?

You can find me on LinkedIn and Twitter.

The Freelance Introvert: Work the way you want without changing who you are (06.07.2020, ABC Business Communications) is available here.