Journalist webinar – Reflecting Reality: Tackling Diversity in Journalism

Is British media doing enough to improve diversity in journalism and media coverage?



News organisations have a responsibility to report on what matters in the UK and around the world but how do you stop implicit bias affecting the news agenda when there’s a lack of diversity in the industry?



Our webinar, Reflecting Reality: Tackling Diversity in Journalism considers the British media today, and what should be done to ensure news coverage reflects the diversity of society in 2020. Leading the discussion will be Angela Henshall, External Partners Manager at the BBC’s 50:50 Project; Diane Kemp, Professor of Broadcast Journalism at BCU, Deputy Chair of the Broadcast Journalism Training Council and Director of theSir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity; Leon Mann, former BBC and ITV presenter, film maker, sports consultant and a campaigner for greater BAME representation in British sports media; and Will Gore, Head of Partnerships and Projects at the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ).



Join us to listen to what can be done to improve diversity and the representation of marginalised groups at all levels of news production – from decision-making roles to news research.

Webinar: Reflecting Reality: Tackling Diversity in Journalism

Date: 24 March 2020

Time: 11:00 – 11:30



Join our live webinar to learn:

How schemes such as the NCTJ Journalism Diversity Fund and the BJTC Placement Assistance scheme can help give young people from minority communities the confidence to break into the industry

What more should be done to eliminate bias and to minimise stereotypes in news media

How under-reporting leads to distrust in the media

Can’t make it? Register and we will send you a recording after the event.