Journalists hopes for 2025

There are mixed views from editors and media leaders when it comes to the year ahead in journalism, according to the latest Reuters Institute annual report.

We asked several journalists what their hopes for 2025 are – from publishing a new book, to growing audiences online, and relaunching a podcast, the outlook is positive…

Josiah Mortimer, chief reporter at Byline Times

I’m looking forward to continuing my monthly ‘On the Ground’ column in print, likely doing more with Byline TV (our video podcasts, etc.), and reporting for the news site on democracy, campaigning, and UK politics more widely. Plus, building our following/audience more on platforms like Bluesky and Threads!

Richard Madden, freelance travel writer & author, fellow of The Royal Literary Fund

As a freelance travel writer, I have been lucky enough to travel all over the world. But this year I will be filling in a yawning gap in my destination list; namely Egypt, with its star-attractions the pyramids and the Valley of the Kings. A high priority is the newly-opened Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, which is said to be mesmerising. Later in the summer, I’m heading over to Vancouver in Canada to visit both the Great Bear Rainforest and Vancouver Island.

I have been writing about wildlife for many years and in 2015/16 filed a column called the Bush Telegraph for Telegraph Travel when my wife, Sarah, and I were running safari lodges across southern Africa. A ten-years-on return visit is in the planning stages.

Finally, my teenage niece, Cordelia, has developed into a first-class horse-rider and as a lapsed equestrian myself I would love to write a story about a riding holiday with both her and Sarah. Meanwhile I will be writing a third book for the National Trust. It promises to be a busy year!

Francesca Specter, writer, author & podcaster

I’m excited for 2025. Last year was a ‘fallow’ year for me, spent quietly consolidating my writing craft and taking a step back from public-facing journalism, while achieving a couple of bucket list bylines at publications like The New York Times and the Financial Times.

This year is the opposite: I will be focusing largely on my own projects, relaunching the Alonement podcast, an interview show where I ask guests about alone time and why it matters, in spring and pouring more effort into my Substack newsletter, The Shoulds, my newsletter about navigating life, solitude and connection as a thirtysomething living alone.

Going forward, I’ll also be pitching more design and architecture-led pieces to lifestyle publications – I’m fascinated by how simple design features can support the way we interact with ourselves and others, like how we have better conversations at round tables, or how good alone time feels when you’re swinging in a hammock.

Lessons I’ll be taking into 2025 – stick by the ideas you think are important, and go deeper with your curiosity through research and asking questions (because, as a journalist, these are your superpowers!). Becoming a mini-expert and constantly learning is one of the most joyful things about this career, and it will serve you well in landing those shiny commissions.

Lauren Clark, freelance journalist for titles including Women’s Health, Elle and Body + Soul, and author of the Well, Actually… newsletter

I specialise in writing about health and wellness – an area that I’ve witnessed draw an increasing amount of interest in the ten years since my first magazine job. I’m excited to continue building my reputation in this area, including strengthening my relationships with the amazing editors I already work with and building connections with new ones at titles I’ve dreamt of being commissioned by – all while continuing to file high-quality, evidenced-based work I’m really proud of.

One of my priorities this year will be to grow the reach of my weekly health and wellness-focused newsletter Well, Actually… (named a Substack Featured Publication) which covers everything from nutrition and fitness to mental wellbeing and women’s health issues. I’m also working on a book idea about the origin of our pursuit of wellness and whether our current approach to health is doing us any good, and my new year’s resolution for 2025 is to get this off the ground.

In need of information for your book, podcast, newsletter, or column? Send a request via the Journalist Enquiry Service.