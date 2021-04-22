Thinking of launching your own podcast? There’s no denying that it’s a crowded sector these days, but if you have a useful topic and knowledge to share, it’s worth getting started and finding your audience.

ADPR has launched the Revitalise & Grow podcast, presented by Kate O’Sullivan (pictured above, with friend Chester), to help small businesses promote themselves – read on for what the podcast will cover, the pros of podcasting and some advice for launching your own.

What prompted the launch of the podcast?

There’s no doubt that podcasts have found their place in the world and are here to stay (for the time being at least). There is also no doubt that it’s a crowded marketplace out there, so why have we, as a small brand, decided to jump on the bandwagon now?

Are we hoping to climb to the top of the podcast charts? No (although that would be nice!). Are we hoping to ditch the day job to make our fortune as famous broadcasters? Definitely not! Are we expecting to be inundated with new clients? Again, that would be a nice bi-product, but no.

Are we hoping to engage with a small, but nonetheless important audience that will almost certainly have something to gain from listening to our PR knowledge? Absolutely!

What are the pros of a podcast over other formats?

The ability to listen in and learn in a conversational format, for anybody, anywhere!

Who are some of your favourite podcasters?

Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place and Russ Haworth’s The Family Business Podcast.

What advice would you give to someone considering starting up their own podcast?

We know that most people are time poor and enjoy learning on the go (the majority of podcasts are listened to while travelling, doing chores or taking exercise), so if you’re serious about making your topic accessible to all, make good use of all the marketing channels available. Make it enjoyable!