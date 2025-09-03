Money and personal finance experts available to provide comment to journalists

The cost-of-living crisis continues on, and the Winter is when people can feel its effects the most.

Arjun Kumar, co-founder of Tax’d

Expertise: Arjun Kumar is a prominent expert in personal finance and tax, with over a decade of experience at leading firms, including PwC. He co-founded Taxd.co.uk with a mission to simplify tax and personal finance for everyone, empowering individuals to take control of their financial lives. Arjun’s background combines deep technical knowledge with a practical, no-nonsense approach, making him a trusted voice on a range of financial topics. He is skilled at cutting through industry jargon to provide clear, actionable advice that resonates with a broad audience.

Speak to Arjun about: Personal finance, tax changes (including income tax and inheritance tax), financial planning, cost-of-living issues, and strategies for navigating complex financial landscapes.

What are the main cost of living issues for Autumn/Winter 2025 and how can people save money during these times?

‘The core financial challenges will continue to centre on household energy costs and the squeeze from persistent inflation. There will be higher heating bills and rising food and transport prices will eat into disposable income. Many families will also feel the pressure of the festive season, as the high cost of goods makes Christmas shopping particularly difficult. Another key issue is the continued high interest rates, which are impacting mortgages and other borrowing, adding to household financial strain.

‘To save money during this time, people should focus on smart, proactive budgeting. Simple things like creating a festive season budget and tracking everyday spending can make a big difference. Looking for ways to reduce energy consumption, from turning down the thermostat to using energy-efficient appliances, is crucial. It’s also a good time to review subscription services, negotiate better deals on household bills, and consider using tax-efficient savings options like ISAs to make your money work harder for you.’

Dylan Jones, CEO of IE Hub

Expertise: Dylan Jones has over 15 years’ experience in credit, collections, and customer vulnerability. He has worked alongside financial institutions, energy providers, housing associations and local authorities to improve affordability assessments and strengthen support for people in financial difficulty. Under his leadership, IE Hub has become a trusted partner across the UK, winning awards for its innovation in affordability solutions and customer support. Dylan is a recognised voice in the personal finance space, regularly contributing insights on debt management, affordability, and the role of technology in tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

Speak to Dylan about: Cost-of-living challenges and debt affordability, supporting vulnerable customers in financial hardship, trends in personal finance and money management tools, and the role of technology in responsible collections.

Advice for saving money duringAutumn/Winter 2025?

‘The biggest cost-of-living issues this Autumn/Winter are rising energy bills, higher council tax arrears, and the pressure of Christmas spending on already stretched households. Many people are still dealing with debt from previous winters, creating a cycle of financial strain.

‘To save money, households should check eligibility for social tariffs, ensure they are receiving the benefits they’re entitled to, and look at spreading costs through realistic repayment plans rather than short-term fixes.’

Sarah-Jane Outen, money-saving expert at MyVoucherCodes

Expertise: Drawing on her own experience as a mother of three, Sarah-Jane provides relatable insights into the dynamics of family budgeting. She returned to university as a mature student studying English Literature and Creative Writing. Since then, Sarah-Jane has written for numerous publications, including Buzz Magazine and The Cardiff Times, where she wrote a monthly beauty column. Sarah-Jane has always worked on the news team at Radio Cardiff, both writing and presenting the news.

Speak to Sarah-Jane about: Strategic use of discount codes, seasonal sales, savvy shopping habits and budgeting techniques. She also offers insights into how consumers can maximise loyalty programs, avoid impulse spending, and make the most of cashback opportunities.

Advice for saving money in Autumn/Winter 2025?

‘As we head into Autumn/Winter 2025, energy prices, while more stable than in previous years, are still significantly higher than pre-crisis levels. Combined with rising food costs, increased rents, and seasonal expenses like heating, school uniforms, and festive spending, it’s a financially challenging time for many.

‘To help manage these costs, planning ahead is essential. I recommend switching and saving on energy by using comparison sites regularly and consider smart thermostats to better manage heating usage. Food prices are still high, so planning weekly meals, avoiding food waste, and buying in bulk where possible can lead to significant savings. Plus, take advantage of discount codes and cashback. Before buying anything, check for voucher codes and cashback opportunities.’

Chris Ball, CEO of Hoxton Wealth

Expertise: Chris started his career in 2004 with KPMG as a Tax Adviser specialising in personal taxation issues relating to investment income and pensions. He trained at the KPMG Tax Business School in Canary Wharf for his Chartered Accounting and Chartered Taxation Adviser exams.

After seven years with KPMG, Chris moved to the Middle East to join the deVere Group, where he continued his work as an IFA, starting in their Abu Dhabi offices and eventually heading up the Qatar operations for the group dealing with HNW and UHNW individuals.

In 2018 he founded Hoxton Wealth (then called Hoxton Capital Management) where the sole emphasis of the group is to help HNW and UHNW clients with borderless global financial advice. Chris’ speciality is assisting individuals with their retirement planning needs. The company now employs around 300 people worldwide, has offices in UAE, UK, USA, SE Asia and Australia and has a total AUM of $3.3bn (£2.5bn).

Speak to Chris about: Financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, inheritance tax planning, trusts, and more.

Advice for saving money in Autumn/Winter?

‘The main cost-of-living challenges for most households are rising energy bills; the impact of above target inflation and ,for some, energy inefficiency costs placing a strain on vulnerable households. In addition to reducing energy use and boosting efficiency, people could make smart upgrade, switch tariffs and providers, and access available support schemes. In addition, start getting financial advice now to map out and plan your financial future as well as your present.’

Liz Hunter, commercial director at MoneyExpert

Expertise: Liz has worked at MoneyExpert for over two years and has a longstanding track record in building customer bases for a wide range of consumer brands, as well as providing her knowledge on a wealth of financial products and services.

Speak to Liz about: Energy bills, broadband, insurance, mortgages, wills, car finance, and general personal finance.

Advice for saving money in Autumn/Winter 2025?

‘The main issue at the moment, I think, is the cost of energy bills, especially as it’s just been confirmed that the price cap is going to increase by 2% in October. For those looking to save money, there are some things you can do at home to save £100s on your energy bills. This includes using your washing machine earlier in the morning or later at night to avoid peak times, draught-proofing your home, investing in energy-efficient features, reviewing your energy bills and using price comparison sites to find the cheapest deal, switching off ‘vampire devices’ and keeping your appliances clean so they don’t waste energy.’

Kathryn Wright, COO at Antavo

Expertise: With over 15 years of experience in the tech sector, Kathryn has helped major brands such as KFC, Benefit Cosmetics, and BMW build more meaningful customer relationships. As COO at Antavo, she’s an expert on consumer behaviour and creating loyalty programmes that genuinely add value to people’s lives during tough economic times.

Speak to Kathryn about: Maximising loyalty points to directly combat inflation, identify and use the right loyalty programmes to make ‘micro savings’ on everyday purchases and understand the psychology behind spending habits during a recession.

Advice for saving money in Autumn/Winter 2025?

‘There will be a return of high energy costs and continued pressure from grocery price spikes. A recent study by Experian showed a rise in credit card and personal loan sectors, suggesting many people have now exhausted their savings and must rely on credit to get by. This makes finding small, strategic ways to save more important now than ever.’

Louise Bastock, editor and video manager at Finder

Expertise: Louise is a personal finance expert, YouTuber and comedian. She has worked in the personal finance space for over five years as editor at Finder UK, covering topics from first-time buyers to financial wellness. Her specialism is tapping into the beginner mindset, breaking down complex topics and explaining them from a human-first perspective. Her comedy background also lends itself to producing fun, creative content that makes finance even more accessible. Louise heads up Finder’s YouTube channel, TikTok and Instagram, and in her free time can be found performing in comedy clubs across the UK.

Speak to Louise about: Financial wellness (money and mental health), first-time buyers, savings, consumer tips and hacks, and finance trends (price of a print, Valentine’s spending, diet trends).

Advice for saving money in Autumn/Winter?

‘Living costs are always a concern going into the winter months. Rising energy costs, food inflation continuing to climb and, of course, Christmas spending, can all put huge strains on household budgets and levels of anxiety around money. Savings rates are dropping month on month and there’s concern around ISA cuts in the Autumn budget.

‘The key is to be proactive about what you can control. Start saving now (even if it’s £50 a month – something is better than nothing), shop around for a better deal on your energy provider and overpay your energy bill where you can so you set yourself up for the winter months. I’d be on the hunt for fixed savings rates – even if the overall rate is slightly lower than a variable rate, having stability over your savings for a 12-month period can give you some peace of mind and protect your savings if rates drop again.’

Josh Perez, managing director at Aurica Inc

Expertise: With over a decade in the precious metals industry – starting his career in 2011 during a period of financial uncertainty – Josh has developed deep expertise in how metals act as a hedge against inflation and economic volatility. His leadership at Aurica is built around transparency, education, and long-term client relationships, making him a trusted voice for investors looking to protect and diversify their wealth.

Speak to Josh about: Precious metals (gold, silver, bullion, ETFs) in personal finance. Plus, inflation, interest rates, safe-haven assets and diversification strategies for long-term financial security.

Advice for saving money in Autumn/Winter?

‘The main cost-of-living pressures this Autumn/Winter will come from rising energy bills, food costs, and the continued weight of higher borrowing rates.

‘While households can trim expenses with budgeting and smarter energy use, one often-overlooked way to build resilience is through the assets you hold. Precious metals like gold and silver can help offset the erosion of purchasing power during inflationary periods, acting as a store of value when everyday costs climb. By steadily allocating a portion of savings into tangible assets, individuals can create a financial cushion that not only preserves wealth but also provides confidence during uncertain times. In short, just as you prepare your home for winter, preparing your finances with protective assets is equally important.’

Angus Houston, director of Pavilion Row

Expertise: Angus is a prominent figure in trusts and estate planning, successfully running a specialist private client law practice focused on wills, trusts and probate for 15 years. He has successfully secured Pavilion Row’s approval at corporate level for inclusion on the legal panels of some of the UK’s largest financial services networks.

STEP (the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners) is the professional body that sets the benchmark for excellence in inheritance and succession planning. Angus has been involved with the organisation for 14 years, having served on the STEP Yorkshire Branch for 14 years, including a term as Chair. He also chairs STEP’s Worldwide Branch Development Committee and its Professional Standards Investigation Panel.

Speak to Angus about: How best to carry out estate planning to leave a meaningful legacy for loved ones. That includes wills, trusts, probates, and getting a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA).

Advice for saving money in Autumn/Winter?

‘Announced in the Autumn Budget 2024 was that Inheritance Tax (IHT) thresholds will be frozen until 2030 and pensions are set to become liable for IHT from 2027. People are increasingly looking at how they can pass on assets effectively; the need to seek professional support has never been greater.’

Simon Bones, CEO and founder of Genous

Expertise: Drawing on his expertise in climate change science, energy infrastructure, and personal retrofitting experience, Simon founded Genous to transform sustainable living. Identifying a knowledge gap and lack of integrated services, he created a platform that simplifies home retrofitting while educating customers.

Simon previously co-founded and scaled Credo, a strategy consultancy in infrastructure and energy, later acquired by Teneo. He also serves as a Visiting Research Fellow in climate change science at the University of Bristol. Holding Masters from Oxford and Bristol, Simon combines scientific expertise, business leadership, and personal commitment to enable greener, financially beneficial choices.

Speak to Simon about: Green property investments, smart home tech, government policy, sustainable upgrades.

Advice for saving money in Autumn/Winter?

‘Increasing energy bills is the main issue facing people this Winter. People can save money by investing in a home retrofit which provides year-round benefits and pays you back over the long-term. Further, for cheaper solutions to insulate the home people can consider draught-proofing, installing heavy curtains, and radiator reflectors, lowering the thermostat by just 1 °C. Taking advantage of government grants such as the Boiler Upgrade Scheme is also recommended to reduce costs.’

Rajan Lakhani, personal finance expert and head of money at Plum

Expertise: Rajan Lakhani’s expertise covers everything people need to know about financial trends and how they will impact people’s money management. Rajan has an MA from Cambridge University and MBA from Bayes Business School, and the Investment Management Certificate qualification.

Speak to Rajan about: Money saving hacks and budgeting advice, economic and consumer impact of Bank of England base rate changes, inflation, personal finance products and their benefits/drawbacks (e.g. Cash ISAs, LISAs, SIPPs, S&S ISAs…), retirement and pension planning, investments, stocks, shares and funds, and personal finance trends.

Advice for saving money in Autumn/Winter?

‘Two of the main budgeting concerns for millions of UK households this Autumn/Winter are the rise in energy prices and increasing food costs. There are a few steps people can take to help manage and budget for these cost increases. Firstly, download a spend tracker or use an app that offers spend tracking to see where the bulk of unnecessary spending is happening, if you haven’t already analysed and scrutinised your existing spending habits. Secondly, switch to online food shopping instead of buying in-store. This way, you can track how much you’re spending, find the lowest-priced items to make savings, and avoid being tempted by in-store offers or discounts that are designed to encourage more spending. Thirdly, if you pay for energy via direct debit, do not withdraw the funds that have built up over the summer months. Having a pot of credit will soften the impact of rising prices, especially around the Christmas holidays, when spending is typically higher than at other times of the year.’

Nik Charalampous, CEO of CredAbility

Expertise: Nik has spent over a decade in the financial services industry, working across product development, consumer credit and digital marketing. After graduating with a Law degree from the University of Sheffield in 2016, he started his career at Think Money Group, where he worked in both marketing and product ownership, helping to shape customer-first solutions in the personal finance space.

In 2019, Nik moved into senior product roles, focusing on building tools that make borrowing clearer and easier to understand. By 2021, he was Director at CredAbility, and in 2025 he became CEO. Under his leadership, CredAbility has grown into a free credit report provider with users across the UK, offering people clear, practical steps to take control of their money.

Speak to Nik about: Household bills, borrowing and debt management, credit scores, saving on everyday spending, and the impact of inflation on families.

Advice for saving money in Autumn/Winter?

‘Inflation crept up to 3.8% in July, the highest since January. Food inflation is now at 4.9%, a rate not seen since February 2024. In real terms that means essentials cost noticeably more. Meanwhile, Ofgem is raising the energy price cap by 2% from October. That means up to £35 more per year, or nearly £3 a month.

‘With price caps rising, it can make sense to look at fixed energy tariffs. Nearly a third of households have already switched, and for some this gives more breathing space when budgeting. Too many people also miss out on support such as the Warm Home Discount, Council Tax reductions or Pension Credit. A quick benefits check using the Government’s calculator can show what is available.’

Sebrina McCullough, director of external affairs at Money Wellness

Expertise: Sebrina has over 15 years of experience in debt advice, policy, and financial wellbeing. She is currently leading a national campaign to remove the PARV fee for victims of domestic abuse, uniting charities, MPs, and major lenders like Lloyds and Nationwide. She has also lobbied for regulation in the Buy Now, Pay Later sector, which is currently undergoing consultation and is due to come into effect in July 2026, to improve protections for consumers.

Speak to Sebrina about: Debt and arrears, BNPL, cost of living, policy reform, and financial resilience.

Advice for saving money in Autumn/Winter?

‘This winter, the most pressing challenge is balancing essentials – energy, food, rent – against squeezed household budgets. Many are turning to credit for basics, which can quickly spiral into unmanageable debt. The solution is to act early. Open letters, talk to creditors, and seek free advice before things escalate. We support thousands every day with repayment plans, grant funds, or debt relief orders. No one should face debt alone.’

Maxine McCreadie, personal finance expert at UK Debt Expert

Expertise: Maxine began her career as a journalist writing for Clydebank Post and Newsquest Scotland, which was one of the UK’s largest independent local newspaper publishers. Since leaving journalism, Maxine spent time working in luxury retail before joining UK Debt Expert in 2019. As content manager, Maxine specialises in making complex financial information accessible to consumers.

Speak to Maxine about: Managing personal debt and debt solutions (including the wider debt advice sector), budgeting techniques and financial planning for families and individuals, navigating seasonal financial pressures like Christmas spending and rising energy bills, and the impact of inflation on everyday expenses, particularly for low-income families.

Advice for saving money in Autumn/Winter?

‘Inflation continues to remain above the Bank of England’s 2% target, pushing the cost of everyday essentials further ahead of household income. As a result, higher food and energy prices will remain a key issue for most, compounded by the fact that real-terms wage growth remains relatively stagnant. For many, this will mean that essential bills become even harder to meet.

The best way to save money is to understand where you are currently spending it. Tracking your income and expenditure and creating a monthly budget is the first step to identifying where savings can be made. I’d also encourage people to seek out any further support that may be offered by the Government or your local council. Many people are entitled to additional support but don’t make use of it and this can make a huge difference to your monthly budget.’

