Press Gazette releases British Journalism Awards shortlist

The finalists for Press Gazette’s 2020 British Journalism Awards have been confirmed following a three-week period of judging 800 entries from across the UK journalism industry.

The 80-strong judging panel held digital sessions to discuss submitted work, following the all-virtual nature of the actual awards event coming up on the afternoon of 9 December.

Changes to this year’s awards ceremony include its categories – a new prize will be awarded for Public Service Journalism, akin to the Pulizer Prize in the US. Journalist of the Year, the Marie Colvin Award and the Barbara Blake Hannah Award will have no shortlist, with winners to be announced on the night of the event following a second judging round.

The 2020 awards welcomed a record number of entries in part due to free entry for female, disabled and BAME journalists with no publisher to cover entry fees – an initiative sponsored by Google that attracted 200 entries.

‘Considering the year we have had for news we expected some amazing entries and we were not disappointed,’ said Chairman of the judging panel Dominic Ponsford.

‘It was especially gratifying to see so many new voices recognised in this year’s shortlists. With more than 50 entrants in many categories, just making the shortlist is an incredible achievement.’

Read the full list of finalists for the British Journalism Awards 2020 here on the Press Gazette website.