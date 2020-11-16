 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation
You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser.

Press Gazette releases British Journalism Awards shortlist

By Phoebe-Jane Boyd
2 days ago
British Journalism Awards 2020

The finalists for Press Gazette’s 2020 British Journalism Awards have been confirmed following a three-week period of judging 800 entries from across the UK journalism industry.

The 80-strong judging panel held digital sessions to discuss submitted work, following the all-virtual nature of the actual awards event coming up on the afternoon of 9 December. 

Changes to this year’s awards ceremony include its categories – a new prize will be awarded for Public Service Journalism, akin to the Pulizer Prize in the US. Journalist of the Year, the Marie Colvin Award and the Barbara Blake Hannah Award will have no shortlist, with winners to be announced on the night of the event following a second judging round.

The 2020 awards welcomed a record number of entries in part due to free entry for female, disabled and BAME journalists with no publisher to cover entry fees – an initiative sponsored by Google that attracted 200 entries.

‘Considering the year we have had for news we expected some amazing entries and we were not disappointed,’ said Chairman of the judging panel Dominic Ponsford.

‘It was especially gratifying to see so many new voices recognised in this year’s shortlists. With more than 50 entrants in many categories, just making the shortlist is an incredible achievement.’

Read the full list of finalists for the British Journalism Awards 2020 here on the Press Gazette website.

Journalists
Subscribe to the blog
Get weekly updates from the ResponseSource blog