ResponseSource celebrates public interest journalism at the British Journalism Awards

ResponseSource is delighted to sponsor News Provider of the Year at The British Journalism Awards 2019, organised by Press Gazette.

Offered to ‘the news organisation which has done the most to provide journalism that is both interesting to the public and in the public interest’, there’s no doubt that all shortlisted work from the eight national press outlets fulfils those criteria.

From political and financial investigations, through to public services and climate change, the award pays tribute to the crucial skills and diligence of journalists from The Telegraph, The Times and The Sunday Times, The Guardian, Huffpost UK, the Financial Times, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail.

The award for News Provider of the Year is just one of 23 categories that, according to Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford, covers ’great popular journalism’ as well as ’high-minded investigations’.

As the home of the Journalist Enquiry Service, used by thousands of journalists across all sectors, ResponseSource gets to see behind the scenes every day how much hard work and care goes into great journalism. We congratulate all the nominees and our team is looking forward to being there to celebrate the industry with you all on 10 December.