Retail experts available to provide comment to journalists for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and beyond

Miruna Saft, marketing director at Brandwidth

Expertise: During her decade at Williams Commerce, a specialist ecommerce agency, Miruna led integrated performance marketing campaigns for major retail clients including the National Gallery, John Smedley and Fine Food Specialist. This hands-on experience managing high-pressure retail moments, including the critical Black Friday and peak trading periods, has given her deep insight into what it takes to achieve commercial success.

Miruna’s expertise spans the full digital marketing spectrum, from data-driven strategy development to executing campaigns that convert browsers into buyers. Her experience of building loyalty programmes, optimising customer journeys and turning customers into brand advocates demonstrates the comprehensive understanding of retail dynamics.

Speak to Miruna about: How brands can stand out from the competition this Black Friday, the impact and importance of loyalty and brand experience, and the impact of AI discovery on ecommerce and how retailers can prepare for this.

What ways can consumers make the most of savings during events like Black Friday?

‘By giving early access to loyalty members and extending shopping windows, consumers can plan their purchases strategically rather than impulse buying,’ says Miruna.

‘With price sensitivity high on the list, featuring clear “was/now” pricing, flexible payment options and bundled offers that deliver genuine value will help consumers with their choice, whilst also protecting margins for retailers.

‘In terms of brands, the way consumers find the best deals is also changing, with AI search becoming more prevalent. Ensuring brands invest in GEO (Generative Engine Optimisation) is key both now and for future success.’

Philip Hall, managing director of Rithum’s European Operations

Expertise: Philip brings over 30 years of experience in the retail industry. He has helped leading retailers and brands such as Adidas, John Lewis & Partners, B&Q and ASOS, leverage technology to deliver exceptional customer experiences. His expertise spans supply chain optimisation, category management and digital transformation, making him a trusted advisor to many of Europe’s largest consumer focused companies.

He has played a crucial role in helping businesses modernise their core systems and operations, guiding them to become more responsive, data driven and customer centric in an ever changing retail landscape. His strategic insight and hands-on leadership have been significant in guiding organisations through complex change initiatives. At Rithum, Philip leads efforts to strengthen partnerships and accelerate digital innovation across European markets.

Speak to Philip about: Retail transformation and trends, e-commerce strategy, supply chain innovation and key insights from October’s 2025 sale events including trends from this year’s Prime Day sales.

What ways can consumers make the most of Black Friday?

‘Consumers should approach sales events with strategy and patience rather than urgency. With shopping behaviours shifting and the traditional retail calendar becoming more fluid, preparation and timing are more important than ever. Researching prices in advance and using AI powered comparison tools can help shoppers identify genuine value in a market saturated with constant promotions.

Consumers should create a clear shopping list, set a budget and resist the temptation of urgency driven offers that may not represent the best deals. As shoppers increasingly take control of when and how they buy, thoughtful planning, price awareness and patience are the key factors to maximising value during major sales events.’

Jenny Burns, CEO of Magnetic

Expertise: Jenny’s career began at the sharp end of retail, running WHSmith stores, before moving into senior roles in financial services, communications, and innovation. Over the last 30 years she has worked with some of the world’s biggest businesses to help them adapt to change, harness innovation, and keep customers at the heart of their strategies. That mix of hands-on retail leadership and consultancy experience gives her a unique perspective on what makes shoppers tick and how brands can convert footfall and clicks into loyalty and growth.

Speak to Jenny about: Retail customer experience, shopper behaviour and psychology, innovation and brand growth strategies, employee culture and customer service in retail, and omnichannel retail, digital experiences and ecommerce innovation (including AI).

How can consumers make the most of Black Friday?

‘Consumers can get real value from Black Friday by approaching it with clarity and focus. The smartest savings come when shoppers know what they actually need, set a budget, and avoid being distracted by “too good to miss” deals. Comparing prices across channels – online and in-store – helps ensure the discount is genuine, while looking beyond price tags to loyalty points, bundled offers, or flexible payment options can make a purchase stretch further.’

Simon Semochkin, head of marketing at Maestra.io

Expertise: Simon Semochkin builds marketing teams in MarTech SaaS. His experience includes bootstrapping a marketing automation platform to $40M ARR. He’s currently building marketing at Maestra, an all-in-one personalization platform for DTC brands (470%+ YoY in the US).

Speak to Simon about: Retention/lifecycle marketing for DTC brands, deploying site/product/price personalisation, and consolidating fragmented stacks.

How should consumers make the most of Black Friday?

‘First, set alerts and join retailer lists early. The best codes go to engaged subscribers, and they stack with site-wide promos. Second, use loyalty points and gift-card promos – combining them with a code often beats a ‘bigger’ headline discount. Third, compare the final basket price (shipping, duties, returns) rather than the discount percent. That’s where real savings hide.

‘Fourth, check price history/trackers and skip ‘deal today, gone in ten minutes’ pressure if the item cycles regularly. Finally, buy from pages with clear sizing guides and decent product video – fewer returns mean you keep the savings you fought for. The rule of thumb: stack what’s legitimate (loyalty program offer + code + free shipping), avoid what costs later (tricky BNPL fees, restrictive returns).’

