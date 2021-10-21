September 2021 statistics from press releases on ResponseSource

In need of statistics on favourite sights, fat freezing, dress codes and how many people would leave their beloved for James Bond? You’re in the right place – here are highlights from recent studies, reports and polls shared via the ResponseSource Press Release Wire…

Health

What do you most like looking at (Safe for Work answers only, please)? According to a poll from charity Eye Health UK, the nation’s top three favourite (eye) sights are children playing, a sea view, and pets. While fave sights are easy to think of, those polled find it harder to look deeper – according to the stats, only a fifth of people (20%) realise that a lack of physical activity has an impact on their eye health. Less than four in ten people polled knew that smoking has an impact – according to research, smokers are up to four times more likely to lose their vision than non-smokers. Read more here.

Before devoting all of your health-related worry to your eyesight, don’t forget to think about your heart – research from Blood Pressure UK has found that a third (37%) of people don’t consider their blood pressure a concern and a further third (39%) don’t understand why knowing their blood pressure numbers is so important. Particularly surprising is the two-thirds (62%) of the population that say the pandemic hasn’t made them want to improve their health. Most feared diseases the survey highlighted? Cancer (20%), COVID-19 (17%) and mental health issues (15%). Read more here.

And for those interested in fat-freezing treatments, The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) has some worrying data on the potential complications. Despite the treatments’ marketing as low-risk with numerous celebrity endorsements, research conducted between 2018 and 2020 found that 7% of BAAPS members had to deal with complications from fat freezing, with 21 patients needing surgery and all left with some form of scarring or permanent deformity. For more on Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH) and Skin Necrosis (if, indeed, you want that), read more here.

Work

With the pandemic has come more relaxed dress codes for work, particularly if you’re working from your own personal office (laptop + sofa), but is comfort conducive to better performance? Apparently not, says research from menswear brand Charles Tyrwhitt. Over 65% of men polled believe that suits still make the best first impression, with almost a third claiming to feel more productive when dressed smartly. Despite this, 50% of workers have returned to offices with relaxed dress codes, compared to pre-pandemic times. Read more here.

Almost half of UK workers don’t trust their employers when it comes to health, according to new research from Benenden Health. 41% of those polled by the not-for-profit health provider wouldn’t feel comfortable sharing their health issues with their employer, worrying about the potential impact on their workplace relationships and career. And were the majority of employers polled quick to assuage these fears? Nope – around a third of businesses (28%) admitted they would have concerns about offering support to those in need, with a fifth of employers (19%) saying that while they have previously hired someone with pre-existing health conditions, they wouldn’t consider it again. Read more here.

Dealing with unreasonable customers isn’t the only painful part of working in retail – a survey from Materialise has found that it can involve a great deal of physical pain, too. Nearly one in five people working in the hospitality and retail sector (19%) have considered leaving the sector to avoid the pain of being on their feet for hours. The study found that the majority of those workers (79%) spend four to ten hours of their shift on their feet, with a further third (34%) spending eight to ten hours upright. Ouch – read more here.

James Bond

In theory, would you trade in your significant other for James Bond or one of his co-stars? A poll from PartyCasino found that 40% of UK women would swap their partner for the fictional spy, while only a quarter of men would trade theirs for one of his female counterparts. And favourite Bonds depend on location – Londoners love Timothy Dalton’s Bond most (63%), while those in the East Midlands prefer Pierce Brosnan’s version. Current Bond Daniel Craig is most-loved by those based in East Anglia (86%). Read more here to help you pick your own favourite Bond.

