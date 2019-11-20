Seven ways journalists can save time researching politics stories with ResponseSource and Vuelio

Information overload is a huge problem for journalists in any sector all year round – but in the run-up to the General Election, it’s even worse for anyone covering political stories (especially if you’re not already an expert).



Here are just a few of the fast and free ways we’re helping journalists save time, find new sources, check facts and drum up ideas.

Bite-size election updates: our political team distils announcements from all the key media and political party sources into a manageable Friday bulletin, including a roundup of events and activities taking place the following week – sign up here.

Other political news, digested – stay on top of major political developments from Brexit negotiations and policy announcements to who’s moving where at all levels of Government or taking up public appointments. Read online or sign up by email if you prefer

Inbox diet – if you’d prefer not subscribe to more newsletters then check in on the new political hub, Point of Order, which pulls together all the updates and analysis from the Vuelio Political Team (you can also follow the @Vuelio_Politics account on Twitter)

Learn from (recent) history – look back at media reactions and general sentiment from Boris Johnson’s first days in office. Click here for your copy of our analysis of key national, regional and political UK online titles, with insight into the Prime Minister’s media reputation, opposition to his agenda and where the battlegrounds lie for the general election.

MPs and their social media – Vuelio’s recent research with ComRes analysed how MPs feel social media has changed politics, including whether it’s changed public attitudes towards politicians for the worse (81% of MPs agreed) or has improved the transparency of politics (47% of MPs agreed) – find out more, download the white paper or request the raw data.

Background and colour from the Press Release Wire – if you’re looking for inspiration it’s worth searching for keywords like election, MPs and government. We’ve found:

from the Press Release Wire – if you’re looking for inspiration it’s worth searching for keywords like election, MPs and government. We’ve found: Festivals encouraging young people to register to vote here

Public opinion on whether we pay MPs enough here

Why working dads could be swayed by Labour’s 32-hour work week proposals here

What else do you need to hit that deadline? Quickly source comment, experts, background information, case studies and more for any political news and features with the Journalist Enquiry Service. Thousands of journalists save time and make valuable new contacts and it can help you too – just go to responsesource.com/send to submit a free request.

These are just a few of the resources available to help you with political stories over the next few weeks – and we can help with most other topics too. If you’ve got any questions about Vuelio or ResponseSource’s free tools for journalists or a suggestion for a service you’d like to see, email hello@responsesource.com