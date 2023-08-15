Skincare experts available for comment

A good skincare routine is important, especially with warmer summers and colder winters having an impact. For journalists, researchers and editors specialising in and reporting on skincare – and with August being psoriasis awareness month in the UK – we’ve gathered this selection of experts ready to provide comment and share their expertise. You can connect with them via the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service.

Ben Grace, founder of SBTRCT skincare

Expertise: Ben has worked in the skincare industry for 20 years, and is a founding member of Bulldog Skincare for Men. For five years, Ben has been building B Corp SBTRCT, a luxury solid skincare brand launched with a mission to help reduce the environmental impact of the beauty industry (plastic, water use, and palm oil). A Marie Claire Sustainability Award Winner and Sunday Times Style Beauty Award contender, SBTRCT is where expert skincare meets sustainability, developing concentrated, solid alternatives to skincare essentials.

Speak to Ben about: Sustainable beauty, plastic free skincare and the small changes that you can make, without compromise on your skin, that collectively can make a big impact on the planet. Plus, BCorps and shopping for skincare sustainably, as well as greenwashing and the claims you should watch out for from beauty products.

Ben’s unusual skincare hack? ‘Solid skincare! The world’s first solid Vitamin C & Retinoid.

Solid products last twice as long as traditional formulations (that are 70% water) and are more concentrated as a result – meaning more ingredients for your skin.’

Abi Cleeve, MD Ultrasun UK & founder of SkinSense

Expertise: Over the last 20 years, Abi Cleeve has been recognised in the health and beauty industry for her wide-ranging expertise. She is a passionate spokesperson for raising public awareness of preventable health and skin issues. She is perhaps best known for launching Swiss sun-care brand Ultrasun in the UK and steering it to its current position as one of the UK’s leading professional sun protection brands. Abi decided to use her knowledge of sunscreen formulations to create skincare brand Skinsense that utilises game-changing lamellar structures to formulate and protect ingredients for delivery where the skin needs them.

Speak to Abi about: UV formulation and ingredient-led skincare formulation – including potency, preserving their efficacy and which ingredients target common skin issues individually but work even better when formulated together.

Abi’s unusual skincare hack? ‘Switch up your skin barrier protecting ceramide formula by boosting the skin’s ATP at the same time. How? Opt for next generation ceramides like Ceramide NP and for ATP boosters like Riboyxl – formulated together. It positively impacts the skin’s ability to absorb and benefit from any product applied.’

Julia Vearncombe, co-founder of Skin:Genius

Expertise: Julia Vearncombe is the co-founder of Skin:Genius – a multi-award winning range of 100% natural, organic skincare solutions designed to tackle spots, breakouts, blemishes and dry, parched or flaky skin. These products address the causes, not just the symptoms, of troubled skin thanks to being packed with antibacterial, antimicrobial and antioxidant ingredients. They are designed to calm, soothe, cleanse and nourish troubled skin.

Speak to Julia about: Managing and preventing eczema, psoriasis, acne, hormonal breakouts (teen years, pregnancy, menopause) and ‘chemo flush’ experienced during cancer treatment. She can also speak about the importance of working with the skin and not against it, how to wean yourself off medicated/steroid creams, and quick fix tips.

Julia’s unusual skincare hack? ‘Double your hydration and apply your face and body moisturiser/oil on damp skin so that your skin absorbs the water as well. Plus, keep your gels and moisturisers in the fridge: applying chilled products will cool the skin and help take any heat or itch away. Super refreshing, too!’

Rebecca Elsdon, owner of Re:Skin

Expertise: Rebecca is an advanced skin specialist, leading skincare expert and owner of skin health clinic Re:Skin. With nearly 20 years in the industry, Rebecca has gained a wealth of knowledge and a reputation as a highly regarded skin expert. Training in advanced skin science, her approach to treating the skin is both scientific and holistic as she works to improve skin health and achieve results while educating and informing her audience in order to help them make the best choices for their skin.

Speak to Rebecca about: Problematic skin conditions such as acne, rosacea and pigmentation, and education on how to transform and maintain results. She also specialises in science-driven skincare, teaching others about the facts surrounding skincare trends and whether these can help or hinder the skin.

Rebecca’s unusual skincare hack? ‘For hydrated, dewy skin, apply a hyaluronic acid serum before bed and sleep humidifier next to your bed.’

Dr Charlotte Morse, product development scientist for Nutrivitality

Expertise: In her role as Nutrivitality product development scientist, Charlotte is integral for researching and developing all products. From market research and exploring where there’s a gap in the market for a new product, to hands-on lab work to formulate the products, Charlotte works across all touch points before any new Nutrivitality product goes to market. While working in the lab, she helps to formulate each of the products while ensuring they taste great and are highly effective. She also supports with writing essential documents and assists the marketing team on what to put on the labels of each product.

Speak to Charlotte about: How to keep your skin bright, hydrated and youthful – including the science behind this.

Charlotte’s unusual skincare hack? ‘Liquid supplements are the way forward. Liquid vitamins absorb into your system quicker whereas oral tablets take longer to breakdown in the gut, so often you’re not getting the full benefit as quickly as possible, which is why Charlotte only takes liquid supplements.’

Dr Charlotte Woodward and Dr Victoria Manning, founders of Skin Bureaux

Expertise: Dr Charlotte Woodward and Dr Victoria Manning are advanced aesthetics doctors, global trainers and co-founders of River Aesthetics – an award-winning and internationally renowned aesthetics clinic in Harley Street, London, Bournemouth and Lymington. Both former general practitioners, today their focus lies firmly within the advanced skincare industry where they have a wealth of clinical experience as well as a passion for researching and formulating professional-grade skincare products. After years of extensive education, continued research and trialling an abundance of leading skincare brands, the pair noticed a gap in the market for efficacious formulas that truly delivered real results and founded Skin Bureaux.

Speak to Charlotte and Victoria about: Any expert-led commentary or advice on skincare, ingredients, or advice on dealing with specific skin conditions or concerns.

Charlotte and Victoria’s unusual skincare hack? ‘Applying a vitamin C serum before SPF will vastly improve its efficacy – up to 3-4 times.’

