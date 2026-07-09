The Journalist Enquiry Service is 25: Supporting the UK media, then and now

On the 24th September 2001, the first ever request was sent on the Journalist Enquiry Service. Since then, ResponseSource has processed over half a million enquiries (and counting!), helping journalists to connect with PRs and comms professionals to get the experts, case studies, and information they need.

In 2026, the Journalist Enquiry Service celebrates its 25th birthday. And next year, it will be 30 years since ResponseSource was founded. Starting back in 1997 as Daryl Wilcox Publishing, the company has changed a lot during this time and added numerous features (Press Release Wire, free journalist profiles, and more) to aid journalists in the editorial process.

Below, we reflect on some of the biggest stories and events that have happened in the UK over the last quarter of a century and how the Journalist Enquiry Service has been here to assist journalists throughout.

Bringing clarity to economic uncertainty

The financial markets can be a volatile place and the financial crisis of 2008 highlighted the need for journalists to get quick and relevant comments. The Journalist Enquiry Service was able to to help reporters covering the business and personal finance beats, providing access to experts and case studies for those impacted.

This demand for expert commentary resurfaced during the more recent Cost-of-Living crisis, which started in 2021 and has rumbled on ever since. Personal Finance requests increased by nearly 70% between 2020 and 2022 as journalists utilised the service to connect with professionals who could provide clear advice on complex topics like debt management, inflation, and mortgages.

Technical insight for major infrastructure

There have been numerous major UK infrastructure projects over the last two decades, from the Elizabeth Line to the redevelopment of Battersea Power Station, and journalists have used the Journalist Enquiry Service to delve into the technical and industrial aspects of large-scale construction. There has also been the on-going saga that is HS2, which has required both engineering and political insight.

The media’s focus is now shifting towards energy transition projects that will have an environmental benefit, plus changes within large-scale manufacturing as more automation is implemented. Journalists can continue to turn to the service to find experts who can explain the engineering feats and green energy implications as a result of these developments.

Navigating political instability

Political changes and shifts are ever-present in UK politics and certainly have been since 2016. The Brexit referendum was just the beginning of a period of political uncertainty and this has continued in recent years with numerous Prime Minister shake-ups, the last only a matter of weeks ago.

All of this has created a volatile landscape for journalists to report in. The Journalist Enquiry Service has been here to provide legal and public policy experts capable of providing non-partisan analysis. Whether covering the implementation of new legislation or the social fallout of policy changes, journalists have relied on the service to find contributors who can break down the mechanics and consequences of political change.

From the app boom to the age of AI

The tech landscape has evolved significantly over the last 25 years, and the Journalist Enquiry Service has adapted alongside it. Between 2005 and 2017, the service supported journalists covering the explosion of smartphones, the app economy, and modern communication infrastructure like 4G and cloud services.

More recently, the service has become a go-to for journalists covering the rapid development of AI and Large Language Models (LLMs). Journalists have increasingly used the service to source voices that can discuss the tangible, real-world benefits and cultural impacts of new technologies rather than just their technical specifications.

How the Journalist Enquiry Service continues to support the media

At its core, the service provides journalists with a streamlined way to source:

Expert Commentary: Access to industry leaders, analysts, and academics who can provide forward-looking analysis or explain complex regulatory environments.

Relevant Case Studies: Real-world examples of how economic or social policy shifts affect the public.

Product Reviews: Direct access to companies and developers for testing and reviewing new gadgets, apps, and consumer technology.

Fast Turnaround: A reliable way to solicit information quickly during breaking news cycles.

As the media and communications landscape continues to evolve, the Journalist Enquiry Service remains a utility for sourcing the insight required to cover the major stories of the future.