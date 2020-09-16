‘Tis the season (for planning Christmas gift guides)

While the start of Christmas 2020 feels both too far away and yet too soon, we’re already firmly into Christmas gift guide compilation season in the world of magazines, newspapers, blogs, websites and TV shows. Journalists across national press and television, trade titles, regional magazines and more are busy arranging contributions for Xmas 2020 product round-ups and festive features through the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service.

Here are just some of the requests other journalists have sent out so far for filling up features and readers’ stockings this year…

Pricey and budget product round-ups

• Boutique-y fashion, tech and homeware accessories available for retailers to start stocking.

• Pet gifts (cat beds, dog baskets, fish tanks, bird boxes, those fancy hamster cages that have the fluorescent tunnels/look like a holiday park).

• Healthy foods for those on a SmartPoint saver plan who still want to indulge in the stickiest and sweetest of stuff.

• Top toys and tech, decorations and boardgames for a series of on-air Christmas gift guides.

• Finds for foodies, yoga-lovers, outdoorsy people, hikers and sports fans who’d rather watch from home and stay sitting down, thank you.

• Must-have hair products and treatments for shiny blinged-out tresses.

• The best artificial trees, mirror balls and special selection spirit gift packs.

Advice for making Christmas 2020 the best ever

• Ethical Christmas ideas (reducing waste while ripping open reindeer-themed wrapping, alternatives to plastic decorations, where to regift unwanted presents).

• Catering for Christmas in Care homes – how to safely cater for the elderly and the vulnerable concerning dietary needs, food intolerance, religious and cultural requirements and entertaining while distancing.

• Recommendations from celebrity chefs on how to get the perfect glazed ham and potatoes for Christmas Day.

Snazzy spokespeople or comment

• Women over the age of 35 who are planning to volunteer for charity over Christmas in soup kitchens, on the streets or with animals.

• Experts to comment on the best time to do your Christmas food shop (early and easy vs. last minute deal hunting).

• Real-life stories with a Christmas hook (cheaters, false friends, shenanigans with saving companies, etc.)

• Christmas cooking and eating anecdotes from British chefs and cooks.

• Advice on the best kinds of kitchen-diner set ups for hosting festive dinners, including entertainment zones, storage, surfaces and finding enough seating for extra uncles and grandmas.

