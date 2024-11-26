Topics to cover in December and how ResponseSource can help

Christmas is very much the sole focus for many people as we move into December, but if you’re a features writer, then your attention will already be on the New Year. Find out below what topics and issues to cover in the final month of 2024, and how the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service can help you out.

What to cover right now?

Getting in the festive spirit, Christmas Jumper Day is back for 2024 and will be celebrated on 12 December. The Journalist Enquiry Service can be used to get product reviews of the best Christmas jumpers out there, or possibly to find out what campaigns other charities are doing at this time of year.

The changes made by the Labour government to the Winter Fuel Payment eligibility rules in the Budget caused a lot of controversy. Those still eligible will be receiving their money throughout November and December. A personal finance expert opinion piece on how to make the most of the payment could be a good approach.

What’s coming up?

The main focus later in the month will obviously be Christmas. We have previously gathered a list of experts – covering everything from food and drink to party planning. Last-minute gift ideas, the best Christmas markets and how to enjoy the festivities on a budget are all potential angles for an article.

For many, as soon as the yuletide celebrations are over, then it’s about trying to bag a bargain in the Boxing Day sales. Grab information on the best places to find a deal or get some product reviews completed in advance to help consumers make the most of the discounts.

Closing out the year, people will be keen to find out where they can go to celebrate seeing in 2025. A listicle with the top locations to visit to see fireworks with the family, or places to party through the night to see in the new year, could work well.

Still stuck? Here are common trends from the Journalist Enquiry Service for December

The final month of the year has previously had journalists looking forward, and the next year becomes popular in requests. In December 2023, ‘2024’ appeared in over 12% of requests and in December 2022, ‘2023’ cropped up in 12% of all enquiries. So find out what the trends will be in 2025 in travel, beauty, fashion and more by sending a request.

‘Fitness’ has been a key word the last two years, with around 5% of journalists sending enquiries. Many people will be setting their new year’s resolution to improve their fitness and will want advice from personal trainers and nutritionists.

Finally, looking ahead to the first month of next year, ‘Veganuary’ requests prove popular and over 2% of the total enquiries last December featured it. An article on some of the best alternative meat products or vegan fashion and lifestyle are worth dishing up.

Want to get expert comment on switching to a vegan diet or about how to improve your fitness? The Journalist Enquiry Service can help you find this, as well as products to review, locations to film at, celebrity agents to contact, and more.

But perhaps you just need some figures or a quote or two from a press release? The Press Release Wire is here to assist you.