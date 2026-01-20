Topics to cover in February 2026 and how ResponseSource can help

The buzz of getting back to work after the Christmas break might now have faded and the ideas as to what to write about might also be drying up, too. Thankfully, we have put together some upcoming events and topics that you could cover and how the Journalist Enquiry Service can help you get what you need for right now and into February.

What to cover right now

The first major tennis tournament of the year is currently taking place in Melbourne with the Australian Open. British hopes rest with Emma Raducanu and Cameron Norrie, while other major stars such as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka will have their sights set on silverware. A feature with a tennis expert or former player about who they think will take the title would tie in nicely.

Staying on sport, the race to make the Super Bowl final on 8 February is very much on with just four teams remaining. Bad Bunny is set to headline the half-time show for one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Preview the finalists (once decided) and who is likely to star in the final, look back at some of the previous half-time shows, or get a case study of someone that is making the trip out to the US especially to see the final.

January is widely considered to be the most depressing month of the year, with Blue Monday just behind us. With Time to Talk Day happening on 5 February, it’s a good time to interview a mental health expert about some of the best ways that people can cope with low mood, seasonal affective disorder, and other challenges during the winter months.

What’s coming up?

The entirety of February is LGBTQ+ History Month and this year’s theme aims to highlight the contributions of LGBTQ+ scientists and innovators, both throughout history and working today. You might look to get case studies of scientists, healthcare professionals, innovators and more that are part of the community and have made significant contributions or get their thoughts on what more needs to be done to highlight the work of LGBTQ+ people.

The big event for February for many is, of course, Valentine’s Day. The obvious route for content here is to get ideas for dates or do a gift guide of the best presents. There is also the option to share thoughts and commentary from relationship and dating experts – and we already have a list of some you could chat to. There is also Galentines/Palentines Day on 13 February which is dedicated to appreciating platonic love and friendship, so why not get recommendations to celebrate this instead.

A few days after Valentine’s this year on February 17 is Shrove Tuesday, or as people may more commonly call it now – Pancake Day. This is a good opportunity for food & drink journalists to share some recipe ideas or new flavours to try, or perhaps a chance to dig into the history of the day and the importance of Lent.

Still stuck? Here are common trends from the Journalist Enquiry Service for February

After Valentine’s Day, attention turns towards the next occasion on the calendar which is Mother’s Day – falling on 15 March this year. A little over 3% of the total requests in February 2025 were for ‘Mother’s Day’. Products for gift guides are usually a good route to go down but you may also want to put together an article with experiences that a mother and child could do together or find a case study of someone that went above and beyond to celebrate their Mum.

We may still firmly be in Winter at the moment but February sees a good influx of enquiries around ‘Spring’, with just under 4% last year looking to cover this topic. Journalists from all fields can use this as a basis for a feature article to look at new season trends in beauty, fashion, home, travel, and much more.

Finally, again looking towards the better weather (hopefully) and a new season, ‘gardening’ received 3.5% of the total requests in February 2025. We already have a list of gardening experts ready that you could chat to about what work needs to be done now to get gardens ready or you might want to review some handy gardening tools and products that are new on the market.

If gardening isn’t a topic that you are looking to cover then you can still request experts, case studies, information and more by sending a request on the Journalist Enquiry Service. More in need of stats and facts? The Press Release Wire could have exactly what you need to add to your latest article.