Topics to cover in February and how ResponseSource can help

January is a busy month as content plans for the year ahead are finalised, and the first articles of the year are published. To help with experts for your February features, or inspiration for the month ahead, read on for just some of the topics the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service can assist with.

What to cover right now?

The RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch is happening this weekend. The annual event asks members of the public to spend an hour recording birds that land in their garden. Find a bird or animal expert via the Journalist Enquiry Service to give tips on how to get more birds visiting gardens or advice on what participants should or shouldn’t be feeding them.

Blue Monday has now passed by (thankfully) and Time to Talk Day takes place on 6 February. Here is a handy list of mental health experts to get in touch with if you’re writing about ways to open up about mental health.

Completely unrelated to low mood, of course: Donald Trump was sworn in this week as the 47th President of the United States. Expert commentary on what to expect from his second term in office, and what it will mean for the UK’s relation with America, could be angles for future pieces – keep up on all things political with the Vuelio Point of Order email, sent to inboxes every other Thursday with a round-up of the latest news.

What’s coming up?

Valentine’s Day is probably the biggest event on the calendar for February, with Galentine’s Day (13 February) popular as well. Here is a list of relationship and dating experts that you can speak to for comment, or if you’re looking to write about last-minute gifts or date night ideas, then you can send out a request to PRs by filing out this form with what you need.

February is LGBT+ History Month, a chance to celebrate and highlight important figures to the community, and reflect on the history of gay rights and related civil rights movements. The theme this year is activism and social change, so grab information about key activists in the LGBTQ+ movement via the Journalist Enquiry Service.

February is also a big month for sport with the Six Nations getting underway and fixtures taking place on three weekends. Also in sport, the Super Bowl will take place on 9 February, with Kendrick Lamar set to headline this year’s halftime show. Send a request to get information on the best places to watch these sporting events or get sporting experts to make predictions on who they think will win the respective trophies.

Still stuck? Here are common trends for the Journalist Enquiry Service for February

While it may not be here until the end of March, ‘Mother’s Day’ is popular when it comes to requests being sent out to PRs from UK journalists, with nearly 3% of enquiries in February 2024 including these keywords, and 5% in February 2023. Most requested? Gifts for the special day, as well as experiences or days out that would be perfect for mums and motherly figures.

Fashion usually proves popular this month on the Journalist Enquiry Service, too, and in February 2024, nearly 3% of requests included the word ‘fashion’. Very likely due to London Fashion Week usually falling in February, with its Fall/Winter collection for 2025 going on show from 20-24 February. If you use the Journalist Enquiry Service then you can get information about the upcoming fashion trends, plus expert comments too.

Finally, journalists are again looking ahead as ‘Spring’ has been a keyword on the service in February for the last two years, with around 3% of requests containing it. There are a wide variety of enquiries that come in with this keyword, from gardening tips and advice to home renovation – and even some early Easter gifts and products wanted.

If you want to get ahead with your features covering Spring, Easter and Mother’s Day, you can do so by sending a request via the Journalist Enquiry Service.

Or if you’re in need of press releases to help flesh out an article, you can receive those via our Press Release Wire.