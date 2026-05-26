Topics to cover in June 2026 and how ResponseSource can help

We are nearly halfway through 2026 already and the news cycle has been pretty relentless. While that never stops, you might be looking for some fresh ideas or events to cover in the next month. Here are some ideas using topics that are normally popular on the Journalist Enquiry Service during June.

What to cover right now?

Carers do a fantastic job in providing (often unpaid) care for friends and loved ones and that is recognised annually by the Carers Week campaign, which this year is from 8-14 June. This year’s theme is about building carer friendly communities so why not source a case study of a carer that has helped to facilitate a community environment, or speak to a charity working in this sector about what people can do to support carers.

Since 1973, the United Nations has celebrated World Environment Day every year on 5 June to help raise awareness and inspire change and action towards a greener planet. The focus for this year is climate change and events are being held across the UK to tie in with this (as well as across the world). An expert could shed some more light on what is impacting the climate the most in 2026 (and we have a list of environmental experts here) but you may be more interested in getting information on the events taking place or a case study of someone that has really embraced environmental friendly living.

While the regular football season is coming to an end, we are now only a few weeks away from the FIFA World Cup which kicks off on 11 June. A lot has already been said about the ticket pricing from this year’s joint hosts of the US, Canada, and Mexico but there are plenty of other angles to explore for content from looking at the football shirts and fashion from this year’s competing countries to rounding-up the best pubs, bars, and venues to watch this year’s proceedings.

What’s coming up?

2026 is a fallow year for Glastonbury but there are still plenty of other festivals over the summer to entertain music lovers. Two of the bigger ones in June are Download Festival (10-14 June) and Isle of Wight Festival (18-21 June). For those heading to their first festival, and probably first time camping, an article recommending some essential products to take would make for a good feature. There’s also the option of interviews with some of the acts performing at both Download and Isle of Wight.

A topic that has already been proving popular on the Journalist Enquiry Service is Father’s Day, which this year falls on 21 June. You could get a list together of some of the best presents available or experiences to take dad out on. Case studies of dads that have done something extraordinary or gone above and beyond for their kids would also tie in well with the celebration.

Food & drink journalists in search of something to cover might be interested in writing about English Wine Week, taking place from 20-28 June. The annual campaign highlights some of the finest wines that England has to offer and often sees many vineyards and producers putting on special events to mark the occasion. A review of the top English wines currently on the market would work well or a trip to a vineyard to explain the winemaking process and how it works in England compared to other countries.

Still stuck? Here are common trends for the Journalist Enquiry Service for June

From June onwards, many people will be thinking of getting away on holiday this summer. Holidays cropped up as a keyword in just over 3% of the total requests this time last year. Get information on the most popular destinations to go in the UK and abroad, or ask a travel expert for insight on what the current jet fuel crisis might mean for people hoping to get away over the summer.

Brits love talking about the weather and journalists clearly like writing about it too with nearly 2% of enquiries in June 2025 containing the keyword ‘weather’. The summer should (hopefully) see the sun return so you might want to get practical advice on how to deal with hotter weather conditions, or perhaps speak to a meteorologist for June weather predictions.

The nicer weather also encourages more people to get back out in their gardens and it’s no surprise that we see a spike in gardening related requests – last year receiving just over 6% of the total. Gardening experts (already in a list for you here) can provide comments on what you should be getting done in June or you may want to get products to review yourself and do a feature on the must-have gardening gadgets and gear for this summer.

Whether it’s gardening tips or holiday recommendations, send a request via the Journalist Enquiry Service to get the help you need with your latest article. And don’t forget that we also have the Press Release Wire as well to provide any extra stats and figures that you might require.