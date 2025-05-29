Topics to cover in June and how ResponseSource can help

May has flown by after two Bank holiday weekends (meaning two shorter working weeks!) so if you ran out of time to prepare your content for June, don’t fear. Here are some ideas for what you can write about now, what’s to come later in the month, and how the Journalist Enquiry Service can help get you what you need.

What to cover right now?

The French Open kicked off on Monday with lots of British talent, including Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper, for the second tennis grand slam of the year. To mark this, why not speak to a former British tennis star about their thoughts on this year’s tournament, or get expert advice from a coach to share with readers who might want to take up the sport after watching the tournament.

If you’re a food & drink journalist, then there are a plethora of celebration days at the beginning of June. First up is National Cheese Day on 4 June, followed by a double celebration on the first Friday of June as it’s both National Donut Day and National Fish and Chip Day. Saturday 7 June is National Chocolate Ice Cream Day and then finally, World Gin Day takes place on the second Saturday of June. A great time to sample some different food and drink options and recommend the best choices to your readers.

World Ocean Day takes place on 8 June. This annual event looks to promote collective action towards a healthy ocean and a more stable climate. An environmental expert sharing tips on ways to cut waste and pollution that could affect the seas and oceans would tie nicely in with this, and we have previously put together a list here which could help.

What’s coming up?

Father’s Day is now only a few weeks away, with the holiday this year falling on 15 June. A gift guide on last-minute present ideas is an option, or you could look to the Press Release Wire, which often has Father’s Day related material around this time.

That same week, 9-15 June, is also Men’s Health Week. Each year the charity runs different campaigns, with this year focusing on improving men’s health strategies for the NHS. An interview with a medical expert or former NHS employee would make a good feature, or a focus on more general tips and advice for dealing with men’s health issues.

Festival season properly kicks off in June with Download taking place from 13-15 June and Glastonbury taking centre stage from 25-29 June. For all of those first-time festival-goers, an article advising them on what essentials they need to take could work well, or you might want to try and grab an interview with a former headliner or Glasto favourite about what it’s like to play these big festivals.

Still stuck? Here are common trends for the Journalist Enquiry Service for June

From June onwards, the Travel category gains in popularity as ‘holiday’ becomes one of the keywords cropping up in enquiries, last year coming in at just over 3%. Requests vary from advice on destinations to head to this summer, to the must-have gadgets and accessories to take with you.

‘Gardening’ is always popular on the Journalist Enquiry Service and in June 2024, 5.5% of requests were around this topic. Experts are normally the most in demand (and we have previously put together a list of some that you can talk to) but you may want to get some products to review or general information on the best plants for the summer months.

June is Pride Month in the UK and around the world and both ‘pride’ and ‘LGBTQ+’ crop up regularly at this time of year as keywords on the service. Numerous towns and cities will be holding events this month (and into July and August, too) so you may look to preview or review these, or grab some quotes from a historian on the history behind the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

June is Pride Month in the UK and around the world and both 'pride' and 'LGBTQ+' crop up regularly at this time of year as keywords on the service. Numerous towns and cities will be holding events this month (and into July and August, too) so you may look to preview or review these, or grab some quotes from a historian on the history behind the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.