Topics to cover in March and how ResponseSource can help

The shortest month of the year has flown by and springing up from nowhere is a new month and a new season. With clocks changing (hopefully the weather, too) and longer days in store, you may well be looking for fresh feature ideas and different experts to contribute to your articles for March. The ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service can help with that – below are timely topics you could cover.

What to cover right now?

International Women’s Day is marked every year on 8 March and this year’s theme is ‘Accelerate Action’. ResponseSource can help to find experts (be that academic or awareness-raising) to cover the gender equality gap or find case studies of women who are succeeding in business and bridging that divide.

Another, very different, annual event taking place in early March is Crufts. Who will be ‘Best in Show’? An article previewing the event, or an interview with a vet or dog expert, could be a good way to get dog fan’s eyes on your content.

Not a cheerful subject to write about but no less important, March is both Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Target Ovarian Cancer and Prostate Cancer UK both put on challenges and events during this time. The Journalist Enquiry Service can be used to find personal stories from survivors, or offer a way to connect with medical experts.

What’s coming up?

23 March marks the fifth anniversary of the first national lockdown in the UK due to COVID-19. Journalists have already been sending requests around this via the Journalist Enquiry Service, mainly looking for first person stories and case studies about the impact of that time and how things have changed.

There are several environmental awareness days throughout March, including World Wildlife Day on 3 March and Global Recycling Day on 18 March. Another popular one is Earth Hour, taking place on 22 March, where people are encouraged to switch off their lights for an hour from 8.30pm. To coincide with these climate related events, then you may want to interview an environmental expert. We have been eco-conscious and already have a list for you.

At the end of the month, Sunday 30 March, the UK will celebrate Mother’s Day. Journalists have been sending requests for this throughout January and February, but if you’re still looking for products to review or ideas for days out and activities to do with your Mum, then there is still time to get what you need.

Still stuck? Here are common trends for the Journalist Enquiry Service for March

Moving into Spring, ‘gardening’ becomes a big focus for journalists to get information from PRs. Last year, 4.5% of the total requests in March were about ‘gardening’ and in 2023, it was just under 4%. The enquiries tend to focus on getting tips and advice from gardening experts about what needs to be done – and we have a handy list prepared for that already.

While not taking place in March, Easter becomes a popular topic on the Journalist Enquiry Service this month. In 2024, 3% of requests contained the word ‘Easter’ and the year before that. Easter eggs and gifts are an obvious favourite but many enquiries also look for holiday destinations and staycations that families can take advantage of while the children are off of school.

Finally, nearly 2% of journalists last year sent enquiries featuring the word ‘sleep’. Many of these were looking for ‘sleep experts’ and this is most likely due to the fact that World Sleep Day takes place during March – this year on 14 March.

Tired of being pitched the same old experts and case studies? Send a request via the Journalist Enquiry Service to get some fresh views and perspectives for your articles and features. Plus, you can wake up to new press releases each day by checking out our Press Release Wire as well.