Groups and associations supporting UK travel journalists

With furlough, redundancies and the difficulty to find new work impacting all areas of the media, journalists hit particularly hard during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic have been those in the travel and tourism sector. As we wait and hope for the world to open back up and recovery to come to all industries, here are some associations supporting UK travel writers, editors, bloggers and photographers.

British Guild of Travel Writers

Welcomes: The guild’s community currently includes 250 accredited writers, bloggers, photographers and broadcasters – new applicants are screened and interviewed, and there’s a code of conduct to keep to.

When it was founded: 1960 (2020 marks its 60th anniversary).

What are the benefits of joining: The BGTW press card – accredited across the world – allows for discounted or free entry to hundreds of attractions, and the guild has also teamed up with a variety of businesses for further member discounts. Particularly useful now people are working from home (where possible) the guild offers free use of the BGTW premium Zoom account and the ability to connect with fellow members.

Website: bgtw.org

International Travel Writers Alliance

Welcomes: ITWA represents journalists with a ‘genuine and professional’ interest in travelling across the globe to write, edit, broadcast or create images – 53% of members are based in Europe.

What are the benefits of joining: Its Alliance Press Card is recognised throughout the travel and tourism industry, and the twice-monthly Alliance Bulletin provides journalists with key information. The Alliance Syndication Network and The Alliance Opinion Forum also allow for the distribution of work and networking.

Website: internationaltravelwritersalliance.com

TravelwritersUK

Welcomes: Full-time professional journalists, bloggers, writers, broadcasters and photographers contributing to the mainstream media at professional rates of pay.

When it was founded: Originally started by travel journalist and author Andrew Sanger in 2000, the association was transferred to Blackheath Business Solutions in 2017.

What are the benefits of joining: TravelwritersUK aims to act as a ‘shop window’ for those in the travel journalism sector. Job opportunities are shared throughout the network and members are also given an association press card.

Website: travelwriters.co.uk/our-websites

If there are associations, unions, or support groups you’ve found particularly useful during your career in the media that we can highlight, please do get in touch and let us know.

