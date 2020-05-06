Updates to ResponseSource: Stop your enquiry early

We’ve been busy improving the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service based on your feedback. Check out the latest developments:

Close your ResponseSource enquiry early

When you have everything you need and want to stop getting more replies you can now login and close your enquiry.

How?

Login to ResponseSource, go to ‘View my enquiries’ and hit Stop. If someone does reply after you’ve closed your enquiry we let them know.

Easily resend a request

If you have a regular feature or regularly request similar information each time, you can easily resend by clicking on ‘send similar’ from your account page to fill out the submit form.

Your profile linked in your requests

If you have a public journalist profile on ResponseSource a link will now appear in your enquiries to help our subscribers find out more about you before replying.

Save time filling out the form

By creating an account and logging in when you send an enquiry your details will automatically fill the form to save you time.

ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service enables you to source experts, comment, interviews, case studies and images for your news and feature articles.

Send an enquiry today.