Ways to use ResponseSource you might not have considered

The journalists that use the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service primarily do so to get information for an article, an expert or spokesperson, review products, or a case study. In fact, 90% of the enquiries last year were for one of these four options.

However, you may not be aware but there are actually eleven different types of enquiry that you can select as a journalist. From sourcing images and audio, to getting an interview with a celebrity via their agent, there are lots of ways to use the Journalist Enquiry Service. Here are a few of these options, and how they can help you with your next piece or project.

Finding a location or venue

If you’re a broadcast journalist or producer, locating the perfect place to film an interview can be tricky. The ‘Location or venue’ option on the enquiry service can help with this. It’s win-win: the PRs or companies that get in contact to help you will get coverage, and you have a place to film that ties in with your news story. This option can also be used if you need images to feature in a magazine or online.

Announcing your new job or patch

Just moved into a new role or starting a completely different job in an area that you haven’t covered before? Sending out a request on the Journalist Enquiry Service is a great way to connect with relevant PRs in your sector. General enquiries like this regularly get a strong response instantly helping to form fresh connections. You can also announce your new job or patch via our Media Bulletin.

Gathering images and video

Whether you’re writing an article for a magazine or online, images help draw the reader into the story. Trawling through choices can take a while, though, so sending out an enquiry for a specific image, or set, can help save you time. You can also request audio or video if it’s digital content that you’re looking for.

Getting an interview with a celebrity

Need the agency or agent representing a specific celebrity? Or perhaps you’re just looking for an interview with a high-profile person for a regular column. Selecting the ‘Celebrity contacts or agents’ option can help get you in touch with the right people and save you time searching.

Sourcing information for a book

The Journalist Enquiry Service is here to help with editorial for newspapers, magazines, online outlets, or for broadcast. However, we know that many journalists have diversified and write content outside of their editorial remit – whether that be an essay, a report, or even a book. If you’re looking for information or experts to aid you in this venture, then you can send a request to get what you need.

Reaching specific brands and PRs

Similar to finding those celebrity contacts and agents, it’s not always easy to reach a specific brand or PR. A lot will only have generic emails or numbers to call and it can take time and research to find the specific person you want to reach. By sending a request which is for ‘The PR agent for company XYZ’, you are more likely to hear back from the most relevant person and get the comment or quote you need for your article.

These are just a few of the other ways that you can use the Journalist Enquiry Service – and there are probably many more!

