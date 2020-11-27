 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation
You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser.

Winners of Vuelio’s Online Influence Awards 2020

By Phoebe-Jane Boyd
2 days ago
Online Influence Awards 2020

The winners of the Vuelio Online Influence Awards 2020 were revealed last week in a virtual event to celebrate the bloggers, vloggers, podcasters, Instagrammers and campaigners busy creating content during a difficult time for the media industry. Here are the winners:

Best influencers by sector
Arts & Entertainment – London Theatre Reviews
Beauty – makeupbytammi
Current Affairs – Stuart Thomson
Fashion – styleidealist (highly commended – Permanent Style)
Food & Drink – Becky Excell
Health & Fitness – Keep it simpElle
Interior Design – Sophie Robinson (highly commended – Lisa Dawson)
LGBTQ+ – The Globetrotter Guys
Lifestyle – Little Green Shed
Parenting – manversusbaby
PR & Comms – Ronke Lawal (highly commended – comms2point0)
Travel & Leisure – Brogan Abroad
Disruptor – Ethical Hour (highly commended – Maddie Moate)
Newcomer – Plantastic Mr Fox

Best in UK influence
Best Influence Campaign – Flourish Management – Topshop SNO (highly commended – The Lewis Foundation)
Best Cause-Led Influence Campaign – Zero Waste Scotland – Scotland is Stunning – Let’s Keep It That Way

Best UK Influencer
Ethical Hour

Hall of Fame
Caroline Hirons

Influencers
Subscribe to the blog
Get weekly updates from the ResponseSource blog