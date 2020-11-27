Winners of Vuelio’s Online Influence Awards 2020
The winners of the Vuelio Online Influence Awards 2020 were revealed last week in a virtual event to celebrate the bloggers, vloggers, podcasters, Instagrammers and campaigners busy creating content during a difficult time for the media industry. Here are the winners:
Best influencers by sector
Arts & Entertainment – London Theatre Reviews
Beauty – makeupbytammi
Current Affairs – Stuart Thomson
Fashion – styleidealist (highly commended – Permanent Style)
Food & Drink – Becky Excell
Health & Fitness – Keep it simpElle
Interior Design – Sophie Robinson (highly commended – Lisa Dawson)
LGBTQ+ – The Globetrotter Guys
Lifestyle – Little Green Shed
Parenting – manversusbaby
PR & Comms – Ronke Lawal (highly commended – comms2point0)
Travel & Leisure – Brogan Abroad
Disruptor – Ethical Hour (highly commended – Maddie Moate)
Newcomer – Plantastic Mr Fox
Best in UK influence
Best Influence Campaign – Flourish Management – Topshop SNO (highly commended – The Lewis Foundation)
Best Cause-Led Influence Campaign – Zero Waste Scotland – Scotland is Stunning – Let’s Keep It That Way
Best UK Influencer
Ethical Hour
Hall of Fame
Caroline Hirons