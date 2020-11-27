Winners of Vuelio’s Online Influence Awards 2020

The winners of the Vuelio Online Influence Awards 2020 were revealed last week in a virtual event to celebrate the bloggers, vloggers, podcasters, Instagrammers and campaigners busy creating content during a difficult time for the media industry. Here are the winners:

Best influencers by sector

Arts & Entertainment – London Theatre Reviews

Beauty – makeupbytammi

Current Affairs – Stuart Thomson

Fashion – styleidealist (highly commended – Permanent Style)

Food & Drink – Becky Excell

Health & Fitness – Keep it simpElle

Interior Design – Sophie Robinson (highly commended – Lisa Dawson)

LGBTQ+ – The Globetrotter Guys

Lifestyle – Little Green Shed

Parenting – manversusbaby

PR & Comms – Ronke Lawal (highly commended – comms2point0)

Travel & Leisure – Brogan Abroad

Disruptor – Ethical Hour (highly commended – Maddie Moate)

Newcomer – Plantastic Mr Fox

Best in UK influence

Best Influence Campaign – Flourish Management – Topshop SNO (highly commended – The Lewis Foundation)

Best Cause-Led Influence Campaign – Zero Waste Scotland – Scotland is Stunning – Let’s Keep It That Way

Best UK Influencer

Ethical Hour

Hall of Fame

Caroline Hirons